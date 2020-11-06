SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

College Football Expert Picks: Playoff Implications on the Line in a Big Weekend

Author:
Publish date:

November kicks off with multiple major clashes in college football, including a top-five battle between Clemson—who will be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence—and Notre Dame in primetime on Saturday night. Before that, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will pit No. 8 Florida with No. 5 Georgia, and on Friday night, undefeated BYU will take on Boise State in an under-the-radar top-25 clash out west. All three games will help shape the upcoming College Football Playoff debate as the season marches on.

On top of that, the Pac-12 makes its 2020 debut, including USC hosting Arizona State (another anticipated Pac-12 clash, Washington vs. Cal, has been canceled due to COVID-19).

Who has the edge in the the three heavyweight bouts, plus a host of other intriguing key games this weekend? SI's writers predictions are in for 13 matchups.

Standings to Date:

Molly Geary: 57–26
Michael Shapiro: 55–28
Ross Dellenger: 53–30
Pat Forde: 48–35

While these picks are for entertainment purposes only, SI recently launched our Premium Betting Membership backed by Vegas Insiders. SI Fantasy PRO members get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in.

SI-BUTTON-GET-THE-PICKS (1)

More College Football Coverage From SI.com:

Main Storylines Ahead of BYU-Boise State Showdown
Florida-Georgia Preview: Battle for the SEC East
How the Notre Dame Defense Stacks Up With Clemson

YOU MAY LIKE

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei
Play
College Football

Expert Picks: Playoff Implications on Line in Big Weekend

Predictions for this weekend's top college football clashes, led by Clemson-Notre Dame and Florida-Georgia.

Jon Gruden walks on the sideline with his mask hanging down.
Play
NFL

Jon Gruden's Words Are Ringing Hollow

There may be no coach who loves to wax poetic about team culture more than Jon Gruden. But isn't the cof team culture the call and response for accountability?

Soccer

Soccer

Soccer

SI Daily Cover: All Is Fair
Play
College Football

How Clemson Mastered the (Totally Legal) Art of Signal Stealing

Dabo Swinney has built a juggernaut at Clemson, but the program's secret sauce is not-so-secret inside college football.

Soccer

Minnesota United rallies to tie Chicago Fire 2-2

Soccer

Rapids clinch MLS playoff berth with 1-0 win over Timbers