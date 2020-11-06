Expert Picks: Playoff Implications on Line in Big Weekend

College Football Expert Picks: Playoff Implications on the Line in a Big Weekend
November kicks off with multiple major clashes in college football, including a top-five battle between Clemson—who will be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence—and Notre Dame in primetime on Saturday night. Before that, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will pit No. 8 Florida with No. 5 Georgia, and on Friday night, undefeated BYU will take on Boise State in an under-the-radar top-25 clash out west. All three games will help shape the upcoming College Football Playoff debate as the season marches on.
On top of that, the Pac-12 makes its 2020 debut, including USC hosting Arizona State (another anticipated Pac-12 clash, Washington vs. Cal, has been canceled due to COVID-19).
Who has the edge in the the three heavyweight bouts, plus a host of other intriguing key games this weekend? SI's writers predictions are in for 13 matchups.
Standings to Date:
Molly Geary: 57–26
Michael Shapiro: 55–28
Ross Dellenger: 53–30
Pat Forde: 48–35
