Expert Picks: Playoff Implications on Line in Big Weekend

November kicks off with multiple major clashes in college football, including a top-five battle between Clemson—who will be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence—and Notre Dame in primetime on Saturday night. Before that, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will pit No. 8 Florida with No. 5 Georgia, and on Friday night, undefeated BYU will take on Boise State in an under-the-radar top-25 clash out west. All three games will help shape the upcoming College Football Playoff debate as the season marches on.

On top of that, the Pac-12 makes its 2020 debut, including USC hosting Arizona State (another anticipated Pac-12 clash, Washington vs. Cal, has been canceled due to COVID-19).

Who has the edge in the the three heavyweight bouts, plus a host of other intriguing key games this weekend? SI's writers predictions are in for 13 matchups.

Standings to Date:

Molly Geary: 57–26

Michael Shapiro: 55–28

Ross Dellenger: 53–30

Pat Forde: 48–35

