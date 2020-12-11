Race of the Week: Fort Lauderdale Stakes. The Formula Loves a 5/1 Longshot on Top!

The SI Gambling Horse handicapping experts had a great day at the track in the Travers Stakes when Tiz the Law came through in impressive fashion, helping our team crush the Exacta (8/1) and the Trifecta (36/1) after Caracaro & Max Player both hit the board!

In July, the team scored in the Blue Grass Stakes hitting the Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1). Now, the boys are back with some sharp opinions for this Saturday.

In October, SI Fantasy PRO members scored when Dayoutoftheoffice ($7.80) crossed the line first in the Frizette Stakes with Vequist in second hitting the Exacta cold ($8.20).

Last month, those of us here at SI Gambling enjoyed another solid score in the Desi Arnaz Stakes when Astute ($12.20) crushed the field by seven lengths with Queengol filling out the exacta at odds of 31/1.

Three weeks ago, the SI Gambling handicapping team stayed red hot when all three of the top projected selections hit the board in the Ontario Derby helping everyone cash their trifecta tickets at odds of 72/1!

--

Among the 11 races on the card from Florida's Gulfstream Racetrack is the $200,000 Fort Lauderdale Stakes. This race has drawn a field of 10 offering tremendous betting opportunities and featuring some of the top horses in the country.

The morning-line favorite is Brad Cox’s Factor This (5/2) who has won five of eight races in 2020. The son of The Factor heads in an off a disappointing showing (8th) in the Breeders’ Cup Mile on November 7 at Keeneland.

Halladay (7/2), a son of War Front for trainer Todd Pletcher, comes in as the second betting choice after finishing sixth in the same Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1) that Factor This took part in. He will look to revert to his form two back when he scored at odds of 5/1 in the Fourstardave Handicap (G1) at Saratoga on August 22.

Somelikeithotbrown (4/1), a son of Big Brown, heads in as the third overall betting choice off a win in the Mohawk Stakes at Belmont Park back on October 24. Despite drawing the dreaded rail, I believe his early speed should have him clear the field early and be able to control the pace up front.

If there is a pace meltdown, it will help two specific entrants: Chad Brown’s Delaware (5/1) and Claude McGaughey’s Breaking the Rules (8/1) who both are intriguing longshot possibilities.

Who will cross the finish line first? Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper.

Fort Lauderdale Stakes (G2)

Racetrack: Gulfstream, Florida

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020

Purse: $200,000

Distance: 1 ⅛ M, Turf

Race: 10

Post Time: 4:40 pm EST / 1:40 pm PST

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds

#2 Delaware (5/1) - With all three of the top contenders dueling for the lead, I believe this sets up for Chad Brown to come in and steal the race. Not often will we be able to get a Chad Brown trained horse as the fourth overall betting choice. If the two outside posts tire each other out on the front end, the formula is predicting Delaware should be able to pick up the pieces in the stretch. It also should be highlighted that we are gaining a five-pound edge on the top three choices and getting in light. Pick

#1 Somelikeithotbrown (4/1) - The formula suggests we can not pass up the excellent value here on the horse who won the Mohawk Stakes taking the field wire-to-wire. I believe if he gets a clean break he can rate and is the safest among the big three to hit the board sitting just off the pace. Dangerous Contender

#9 Factor This (5/2) - This son of The Factor has found the winner’s circle in 3 of 5 starts at this same distance in 2020, and must be respected on all tickets. He will likely battle Halladay for the early lead. Will he be able to have anything in the tank if he battles from the gate? Threat, Likely Pacesetter

#10 Halladay (7/2) - This colt named for former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay looked great in winning the Fourstardave Handicap and is a “horse for the course” at a perfect 3-for-3 at Gulfstream Park. However, I am worried he will fade down the stretch after dueling Factor This for the majority of the race. Underneath

Fort Lauderdale Stakes Formula Rankings

#2 Delaware

#1 Somelikeithotbrown

#9 Factor This

#10 Halladay

#4 Breaking the Rules

#5 Channel Cat

#8 Spooky Channel

#3 Dowell

#6 Largent

#7 Tide of the Sea

Fort Lauderdale Stakes Breakdown

This race is truly a two-horse race according to the formula and still offers some great value. My top play is #2 Delaware (5/1) who I will use with #1 Somelikeithotbrown (4/1) and #9 Factor This (5/2). My top longshots are #4 Breaking the Rules (8/1), #8 Spooky Channel (12/1) and #5 Channel Cat (15/1). Once again, I will be looking to beat the top three choices and look to have two or possibly all of them miss the board and really spice up the payouts!

Exacta P/W: 2 / 1,4,5,8,9,10

$1 wager: $6

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 2 with 1,4,5,8,9 with 1,4,5,8,9,10

$1 wager: $25

SPREAD Trifecta Part-Wheel: 1,2,9 with 1,2,9 with 1,2,4,5,8,9,10

$1 wager: $30

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

***

Good Luck!