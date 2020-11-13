Race of the Week: 2020 Desi Arnaz Stakes From Del Mar

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday’s Desi Arnaz Stakes Stakes from Del Mar, including the latest odds and his best bets.

The SI Gambling Horse handicapping experts had a great day at the track in the Travers Stakes when Tiz the Law came through impressively, helping our team crush the Exacta (8/1) and the Trifecta (36/1) after Caracaro & Max Player both hit the board!

In July, the team scored in the Blue Grass Stakes, hitting the Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1), and Superfecta (443/1). Now, the boys are back with some sharp opinions for this Saturday.

Last month, SI Fantasy PRO members scored when Dayoutoftheoffice ($7.80) crossed the line first in the Frizette Stakes with Vequist in second hitting the Exacta cold ($8.20).

This weekend, racing fans will be treated to some racing action at Del Mar racetrack, commonly referred to as "Where The Surf Meets." Among the nine races on the card is the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes, which has drawn a field of 8 that offers tremendous betting opportunities that will most likely run through the barn of top trainer Bob Baffert.

The morning-line prohibitive favorite is Baffert's filly Private Mission (9/5), who broke her maiden back on October 18 at Santa Anita. The daughter of Into Mischief will look to make it 2-for-2 in early career.

Astute (3/1), who is the daughter of Speightstown, comes in as the second choice after also just breaking her maiden at Santa Anita back on October 12. The speedy girl for Richard Mandella will look to repeat that effort taking the field wire-to-wire in the same front-running fashion she displayed, scoring as the odds-on-favorite at five-and-half furlongs.

Another of the Baffert entries, Varda (6/1), heads into the race looking to improve first off the layoff after up her runner-up finish in the Chandelier Stakes (G 2) at Santa Anita back on September 26. It should be noted that defeat came at the hands of Baffert's top girl Princess Noor.

Who will cross the finish line first? Let's take a look at the odds and dive deeper.

Desi Arnaz Stakes

Racetrack : Del Mar, San Diego, California

: Del Mar, San Diego, California Date : Saturday, November 14, 2020

: Saturday, November 14, 2020 Purse : $100,000

: $100,000 Distance : 6 ½ F, Dirt

: 6 ½ F, Dirt Race : 8

: 8 Post Time: 7:00 pm EST / 4:00 pm PST

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds:

#7 Astute (3/1) - The formula suggests we can not pass up the excellent value here on the speedy filly who has drawn favorably with an outside post in the Desi Arnaz Stakes. I am willing to back her on top here as she will likely look to gun for the lead with Mike Smith aboard. Pick

#2 Private Mission (9/5) - I believe she is the only one of the three Baffert girls who will hit the board, and at the prohibitive price, I can not justify playing her on top at the short odds. She is immensely talented and is putting up bullets in her morning workouts. Due to drawing inside the controlling speed. I think she may get used up ahead of the wire chasing Astute and Queengol. Threat

#6 Miss Costa Rica (10/1) - This filly is very likely to be flying in the lane late, and if there is the likely hot pace up front, the formula is calling for this double-digit closer who figures to take to the cut back in distance. Top Longshot

Desi Arnaz Stakes Formula Rankings

#7 Astute

#2 Private Mission

#6 Miss Costa Rica

#1 Plum Sexy

#3 Canoodling

#5 Queensgol

#4 Varda

#8 Heels Up

Desi Arnaz Stakes Betting Breakdown

This race is wide open and offers some great value. My top play is #7 Astute (3/1), who I will use with #2 Private Mission (9/5) and #6 Miss Costa Rica (10/1).

Exacta P/W: 7 /1,2,3,6

$1 wager: $4

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 7 with 1,2,3,6 with 1,2,3,5,6

$1 wager: $16

PROTECTIVE Trifecta Part-Wheel: 2 with 1,3,6,7 with 1,3,5,6,7

.50-cent wager: $8

Trifecta BOX: 7-2-6-1-3

.50- cent wager: $30

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll