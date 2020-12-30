Race of the Week: Louisiana Futurity - The Formula Is Locked Into A Horse On New Year's Eve!

SI Gambling lead betting insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps the Louisiana Futurity on New Year’s Eve from Fair Grounds, including the latest odds and his best bets.

The SI Gambling Horse handicapping experts had a great day at the track in the Travers Stakes when Tiz the Law came through in impressive fashion, helping our team crush the Exacta (8/1) and the Trifecta (36/1) after Caracaro & Max Player both hit the board!

In July, the team scored in the Blue Grass Stakes hitting the Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1). Now, the boys are back with some sharp opinions for this Saturday.

In October, SI Fantasy PRO members scored when Dayoutoftheoffice ($7.80) crossed the line first in the Frizette Stakes with Vequist in second hitting the Exacta cold ($8.20).

Last month, those of us here at SI Gambling enjoyed another solid score in the Desi Arnaz Stakes when Astute ($12.20) crushed the field by seven lengths with Queengol filling out the exacta at odds of 31/1.

Three weeks ago, the SI Gambling handicapping team stayed red hot when all three of the top projected selections hit the board in the Ontario Derby helping everyone cash their trifecta tickets at odds of 72/1!

On New Year’s Eve, racing fans will be treated to some racing action from New Orleans at Fair Grounds Racetrack. Among the 10 races on the card is the $100,000 Louisiana Futurity which has drawn a field of 7 that offers a tremendous betting opportunity.

The morning-line favorite is Mark Casse’s Swot Analysis (5/2) who will be looking to show that his maiden-victory back on November 27 at Fair Grounds - when he crushed the field winning by nearly 10 lengths sprinting - was no fluke.

Jimmy Two Times (3/1), a son of Half Ours for trainer Keith Bourgeois, will be looking to win his third race in five career starts. He looked sharp in his allowance win back on November 29 winning by 4 ½ lengths at odds of 13/1.

Creole Charlie (9/2), a son of My Pal Charlie, heads in as the third overall betting choice off consecutive third-place finishes. In his last race, he finished behind Jimmy Two Times after taking money and going off as the second betting choice at odds of 2/1.

Who will cross the finish line first? Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper.

Louisiana Futurity (Graded Stakes)

Racetrack: Fair Grounds, Louisiana

Date: Thursday, December 31, 2020

Purse: $100,000

Distance: 6F, Dirt

Race: 2

Post Time: 2:29 pm EST / 11:29 am PST

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds:

#6 Swot Analysis (5/2) - If Swot Analysis runs back to the form he displayed last month breaking his maiden - these 5/2 odds are an absolute steal against this field. His morning workouts have been great and he appears ready to fire once again. Pick

#5 Guice (4/1) - The formula suggests we can not pass up the excellent value off his solid win last out back on December 12 and is a solid choice to fill out the exacta. Threat

#2 Perfect Perigree (6/1) - This colt looks like his should gun to the front and be the controlling early speed. The formula sees him possibly hanging on for a piece to complete the trifecta. Underneath

Louisiana Futurity Formula Rankings

#6 Swot Analysis

#5 Guice

#2 Perfect Perigree

#4 Jimmy Two Times

#7 Creole Charlie

#1 Adieu Le Chat

#3 Bunkie’s Song

Louisiana Futurity Stakes Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

According to the formula, my top play is #6 Swot Analysis (5/2) who I will use over #5 Guice (40/1) and #1 Perfect Perigree (6/1). I will also use #4 Jimmy Two Times (4/1) and #7 Creole Charlie (9/2) on the bottom rung to round out the trifecta.

Exacta P/W: 6 - 5

$1 wager: $1

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 6 with 5 with 2,4,7

$1 wager: $3

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 6 with 2,4,5,7 with 2,4,5,7

$1 wager: $12

WIN Bet: #6 Swot Analysis (5/2)

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

***

Good Luck!