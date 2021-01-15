Horse Race of the Week Betting Breakdown: 2021 Lecomte Stakes

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps the 2021 Lecomte Stakes set to run on Saturday from Fairgrounds, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Over the course of 2020, the SI Gambling horse racing handicapping experts correctly handicapped the following winners:

Travers Stakes - Exacta (8/1), Trifecta (36/1)

Blue Grass Stakes - Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1)

Frizette Stakes - Exacta Cold

Desi Arnaz Stakes - Exacta (31/1)

Ontario Derby - Trifecta (72/1)

On Saturday, SI Gambling's horse racing formula will look to score for the second consecutive time in the “Race of the Week” from Fairgrounds.

Among the 13 races on the card is the $200,000 Lecomte Stakes; drawing a field of 11. The Lecomte is part of the road to the 2021 Kentucky Derby offering points to the top four finishers - 10-4-2-1.

The morning-line favorite is Brad Cox’s Mandaloun (3/1) colt who will be looking to make it three consecutive wins to start off his career. Mandaloun, a son of Into Mischief comes into the Lecomte Stakes with a maiden win at Keeneland and an allowance victory at Churchill Downs. The biggest question mark for the favorite is whether he can handle going two-turns for the first time in his career.

Midnight Bourbon (7/2), a son of Tiznow for trainer Steve Asmussen, will be looking to score first off the layoff after his hard fade in the stretch resulting in a third place finish in the Champagne Stakes (G1) back in October at Belmont Park.

Santa Cruiser (6/1), a son of Dialed In, heads in at attractive 6/1 morning lines odds having hit the board by taking a step forward in each of his first three career races.

Who will cross the finish line first? Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper.

Lecomte Stakes (G3)

Racetrack: Fairgrounds, Louisiana

Date: Saturday, January 16, 2021

Purse: $200,000

Distance: 1 1/16 M, Dirt

Race: 13

Post Time: 6:49 pm EST / 3:49 am PST

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds

#10 Mandaloun (3/1) - The formula lands on Brad Cox’s entry here who will look to remain perfect in his career. If this horse handles the two turns and the far outside post - watch out. Pick

#2 Arabian Prince (6/1) - The clear wise-guy horse in the field who has shown improvement for trainer Dallas Stewart. This horse could seriously relish the added distance and is the top closer in the field. Contender

#1 Midnight Bourbon (7/2) - You always need to respect the ability of trainer Steve Asmussen to have his entries ready to fire and Midnight Bourbon is no exception. Threat

#7 Santa Cruiser (6/1) - This horse just continues to improve with every start. If he takes another step forward on Saturday, this colt for Kent Desormeaux should be in the mix with this field. Respect

Lecomte Stakes Formula Rankings

#10 Mandaloun

#2 Arabian Prince

#1 Midnight Bourbon

#7 Santa Cruiser

#4 Proxy

#6 Game Day Play

#5 Regular Guy

#8 Red N Wild

#9 Manor House

#3 Beep Beep

#11 Dyn O Mite

Lecomte Stakes Betting Breakdown

According to the formula this is going to be a tough race. My top play is #10 Mandaloun (3/1) who I will use over #2 Arabian Prince (6/1 and )#7 Santa Cruiser (6/1). I will also use my bomb longshot of #6 Game Day Play (20/1) as well as #1 Midnight Bourbon (7/2) on the bottom to round out the trifecta.

Exacta BOX: 10-2-1-7-4

$1 wager: $20

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 10 with 1,2,4,7 with 1,2,4,5,6,7

$1 wager: $20

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

***

BONUS RACE & WAGERS!!!

The race immediately preceding the Lecomte Stakes is the $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes - which also has a morning-line favorite by top trainer Brad Cox with #9 Sun Path. We will look to play the Late Double using both of Cox’s two entries in this spot as well an exacta & trifecta wager!

Exacta BOX: 9-6

$1 wager: $2

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 9,6 with 9,6 with 1,3,4,5,8

$1 wager: $10

Late Double: (Races 12, 13)

Race 12: 9,6

Race 13: 10,2

$2 wager: $12

Good Luck!