NFL Conference Championship Betting Odds - Do Oddsmakers expect Mahomes to Play?

The NFL conference championship matchups are set after an action-packed weekend of divisional round games. Three of the home teams - Green Bay, Buffalo and Kansas City - advanced to the AFC and NFC title games. The only road underdog to advance to next weekend was Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5) who upset the Saints on Sunday night.

The Bills and Packers both advanced to their respective conference championship games after winning as home favorites on Saturday. Josh Allen and the Bills (-2.5) completely shut down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, holding Baltimore to only three points, in a defensively dominant 17-3 performance. Buffalo has won eight in a row straight up (SU), while more impressively going 7-1 against the spread (ATS) in those games for bettors. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers continued to play like an MVP, leading Green Bay (-6.5) backers to easily cash following a 32-18 victory. The Packers have now won seven consecutive games (SU), while going 5-2 ATS over that span.

The biggest scare of the weekend came on Sunday afternoon when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the game with 7:44 left in the third quarter with a concussion and the Chiefs leading 19-10 over the Cleveland Browns. Chad Henne came into the game in relief and the veteran made several big plays enabling the club to hang on for a 22-17 victory. However, the Chiefs (-8) - who have won 11 of their last 12 games (SU)- have now failed to cover the spread in eight of their last nine games (1-8) ATS.

Arguably the biggest matchup of all four games involved Tom Brady facing off against Drew Brees for the right to play in the NFC Championship game with Brady emerging victorious, 30-20. Tampa Bay has won six straight games (SU) with an impressive 5-1 ATS mark over that stretch.

NFL Conference Championship Playoff Odds

ALL ODDS COURTESY OF DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

No. 2 Buffalo (15-3 SU, 12-6 ATS) at No. 1 Kansas City (15-2 SU, 7-10 ATS)

Moneyline: Buffalo: (+128) | Kansas City: (-155)

Spread: BUF: +2.5 (+102) | KC: -2.5 (-124)

Total: 54.5 – Over: (-113) | Under: 54.5 (-108)

Game Info: January 24, 2020 3:40 pm ET / 12:40 pm PT | CBS

***

No. 5 Tampa Bay (13-5 SU, 10-8 ATS) at No. 1 Green Bay (14-3 SU, 11-6 ATS)

Moneyline: Tampa Bay (+150) | Green Bay: (-186)

Spread: TB:+4 (-110) | GB: -4 (-110)

Total: – Over: 52 (-110) | Under: 52 (-110)

Game Info: January 24, 2020 6:35 pm ET / 3:35 pm PT | FOX

For those looking to jump into the futures markets, here are the updated odds for Super Bowl LV at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Latest Super Bowl LV Odds

Kansas City Chiefs +200

Green Bay Packers +220

Buffalo Bills +325

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +425