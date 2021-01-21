2021 NFC Championship Betting Breakdown: Odds, Plays and Predictions

"Championship Sunday" kicks off with two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks looking for another milestone Super Bowl appearance as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to historic Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. NFL fans and bettors will face a tough task: backing a six-time Super Bowl winner in Brady who's arguably the greatest quarterback in league history, or a two-time NFL MVP in Rodgers that's favored to win his third this season. Get your popcorn ready!

Let’s dive into the NFC Championship.

NFC Championship Betting Breakdown

No. 5 Tampa Bay (13-5 SU, 10-8 ATS) at No. 1 Green Bay (14-3 SU, 11-6 ATS)

Moneyline: Tampa Bay (+155) | Green Bay: (-175)

Spread: TB +3 (+100) | GB -3 (-125)

Total: 51 – Over: (-107) | Under: 51 (-114)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Game Info: January 24, 2020 3:05 pm ET / 12:05 pm PT | FOX

According to my Vegas sources, they are seeing action supporting both sides with nearly 55 percent of all spread wagers coming in support of Packers. The line, which opened at 3.5-points in favor of Green Bay on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook, has bounced around to the Packers as 3-point home favorites. However, the majority of moneyline wagers have come in support of the Buccaneers as over 71% of wagers from the public are grabbing the plus odds. The total of 51 has held steady, despite strong support to the over (78%).

After last week’s 32-18 divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Packers (14-3 SU, 11-6 ATS) are now on a seven-game winning streak: 9-1 SU in their last 10 games overall. Over that span, Rodgers and the NFC North champions have posted a profitable 6-4 ATS record over that 10-game span including a solid 5-2 ATS over the seven-game winning streak which includes three consecutive covers against the spread.

In addition, with Rodgers at the helm of Green Bay's offense, bettors have cashed three straight to the over, which extends to 6-4 to the over the last 10.

Tampa Bay (13-5 SU, 10-8 ATS) has been a very lucrative team for bettors going 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS over the last month. The Buccaneers only loss against the spread came in the wild card round when they defeated the Washington Football team 31-23; failing to cover as 9.5-point road favorites.

This game will come down to whether or not Tampa Bay’s defense can slow down Rodgers as he continues to play at an MVP level. Shutting down an injured Drew Brees last week is not the same as facing Rodgers and weapons like Davante Adams and Aaron Jones. DraftKings Sportsbook has Adams' total receptions set at 7.5 (-108) and his receiving yards at 87.5 (-112) - far exceeding any projections for skill position players involved on both sides of this matchup. The talented wide receiver has recorded a league-high 40 touchdowns and games with at least one touchdown reception (32) since 2016. DraftKings “First Touchdown” market offering of Adams at odds of +525 is very attractive.

The surgical performance of Rodgers' four touchdowns against the league’s best defense last week has me convinced that Green Bay should move the ball against Tampa Bay. In fact, Rodgers has thrown for three-plus touchdown passes in six of his last seven games. Currently, his total touchdown passes (2.5) has very intriguing odds of +145 towards the ‘over’ at DraftKings.

With weapons like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the outside, Tom Brady has thrown for two-plus touchdowns in nine straight games as well in 15 of 18 games overall this season. On the ground, veteran Leonard Fournette has emerged as a viable threat rushing for 239 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay’s two playoff games. Fournette has shouldered most of the load while Ronald Jones has battled a quad injury, and has also produced in the passing game with 10 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown in their two playoff wins. The Buccaneers will need to display the balance on offense they exhibited last week against the Saints if they have any hopes of advancing to Super Bowl LV.

The Vegas Whispers sharps do not believe that Rodgers MVP season comes to an end at Lambeau Field and are backing the Packers to advance to Super Bowl LV laying a field goal of points.

