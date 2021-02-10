NCAA Basketball Wednesday Betting Preview: Take Ranked Missouri Plus the Points at Ole Miss

No. 25 Rutgers at No. 15 Iowa

Meeting for the second time this season, Iowa hosts Rutgers in Big Ten Conference action tonight. Tipoff for the Hawkeyes vs. Scarlet Knights contest is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The first game was a close battle as Iowa drained three free throws, during the final 17 seconds, to defeat Rutgers 77–75 on the road. The Scarlet Knights covered as 3-point home underdogs. The Hawkeyes posted an 85–80 victory at home during the lone meeting last year.

Rutgers (11–6, 7–6 Big Ten) enters this contest riding a four-game winning streak. That run is a solid rebound after the Scarlet Knights went 1­–6 during their previous seven games. Rutgers heads to Iowa following a 76–72 win at home against Minnesota. Prior to that, defense led the way as the Scarlet Knights posted a 64–56 victory at Northwestern and crushed Michigan State 67­–37 at home. Rutgers is 2–3 straight up and against the spread during five games against AP Top 25 ranked teams this season.

Iowa (13–6, 7–5 Big Ten) opened their season with a 12–2 record but have struggled during a recent 1–4 losing streak. The Hawkeyes are back at home following a 67–65 loss on the road in Indiana as 3.5-point favorites. Prior to that, Iowa lost 89–85 to No. 7 Ohio State as 5.5­-point favorites at home. After covering the point spread during four of five previous games, the Hawkeyes are 0–5 against the number over their last five contests. Iowa is 4–3 straight up and 3–4 ATS versus AP Top 25 ranked teams.

Despite not reaching their average, during any of the last five games, Iowa is still scoring 87.8 points per game. Rutgers is well off that pace as they are averaging 72.6 ppg on offense. The Scarlett Knights have an edge on defense as they are allowing 68.3 ppg game while the Hawkeyes are giving up 74.7 ppg. Iowa superstar center Luka Garza, who is averaging 25.5 ppg, is due for a breakout. Garza has been held under 20 points during three of the last four games. I see the Hawkeyes winning this contest.

Pick: Iowa Hawkeyes -7 (-106) at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 10 Missouri at Ole Miss

Playing the first of two games this season, Ole Miss hosts Missouri in SEC action tonight. Tipoff for the Rebels vs. Tigers contest is at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. These teams split the season series last year. The Tigers posted a 71–68 victory in Missouri prior to Ole Miss recording a 75–67 win at home. The Rebels have dominated this SEC series as they are 13–3 all-time against the Tigers. That includes a 6–1 record during their last seven games played in Mississippi.

Missouri (13–3, 6–3 SEC) heads to Mississippi following a run of three straight wins at home. That includes a 68–65 win over No. 10 Alabama during their last game on Feb. 6. The Tigers raced out to a 44–28 lead at halftime and then hung on to win outright as 3.5-point home underdogs. Prior to that, Missouri defeated Kentucky 75–70 as 4.5-point favorites and failed to cover as 10-point favorites during a 102–98 win in overtime against TCU. The Tigers are 4–2 straight up and ATS on the road this season.

Ole Miss (10–8, 5–6 SEC) is playing a second straight home game following an 86–84 overtime win on Feb. 6 as 4-point underdogs against Auburn. The Rebels erased a 40–34 halftime deficit and scored with two seconds left in OT to secure the victory. Prior to that, Ole Miss upset No. 11 Tennessee 52–50 as 3.5-point underdogs on the road. That was the Rebels only game against an AP Top 25 opponent so far this season. Ole Miss is 7–3 straight up and 6–4 against the spread during 10 home games.

Owning an advantage on offense, Missouri is averaging 74.8 ppg while Ole Miss is scoring 69.1 ppg. The Rebels have an edge on defense are they are allowing 63.4 ppg game while the Tigers are giving up 69.9 ppg. Considering the recent play of both teams, plus their overall records, it’s reasonable to wonder if DraftKings has set this up as a “trap game” by listing Missouri as underdogs. The Tigers have faced a tougher schedule than the Rebels and have posted better results. Take the points back Missouri.

Pick: Missouri Tigers +1.5 (-109) at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 9:00 p.m. ET

2020–21 NCAA Basketball Betting Record: 22-12 ATS

