NHL Betting Breakdown: Previews, Odds and Plays for Saturday, February 13th

Montreal Canadians at Toronto Maple Leafs

Meeting for the third time this season, NHL Original Six squads clash when Montreal visits Toronto tonight. Puck drop for the Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs contest is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ont. Following a four-game winning streak by Montreal, Toronto is up 2–0 in the season series this year. The Maple Leafs posted a 5–4 OT win at home on Jan. 13 and a 4–2 victory on Feb. 10 in Montreal.

Montreal (8–4–2) opened the season on a 7–1–2 winning run but the Canadiens have lost three of their last four games. Struggling on offense, the Canadiens were outscored by a 10­–4 margin during losses at home to Ottawa, Toronto and Edmonton. The lone win was a 2–1 victory on the road against Ottawa who sit last overall in the NHL with a 2–12–1 record. Montreal owns an NHL best 5–0–2 record as visitors this season.

Toronto (14–2–1) enters this contest on a four-game winning streak and sit first overall in the NHL with 23 points. Prior to the 4–2 win on the road in Montreal, during their last match on Wednesday, the Maple Leafs won three home games against Vancouver by a 15–5 margin. Toronto is 6­–1–0 at home and have outscored their opponents by a 28–15 margin in those games. Five of the wins were by at least two goals.

These teams have played a lot of close contests recently as six of the last nine meetings have been decided in extra time. Toronto has a slight edge in the goaltending matchup. Frederik Andersen (9-2-1, 2.59 GGA) will start for the Maple Leafs and Carey Price (4-2-2, 2.84 GAA) will be in goal for the Canadiens. With the way Montreal is struggling offense, lay the puck line and bet on Toronto to cover the spread in this contest.

Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks

Hot meets cold when Calgary visits Vancouver for an NHL North Division battle tonight. The Flames vs. Canucks contest is slated for 10:00 p.m. ET at Rodgers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. Calgary has won three straight contests while Vancouver is looking to snap a six-game losing streak. This is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won the first three games by an 11­–3 combined count.

Calgary (7–5–1) is playing the second of three straight games on the road in Vancouver. The Flames have won five of the last six meetings between these teams and all five victories were by at least two goals. That includes 5–2 and 3–0 wins at home earlier this season, plus a 3–1 win in Vancouver on Thursday. Prior to that, Calgary posted a 6–4 win over Edmonton and a 3–2 victory against Winnipeg during two games at home.

Vancouver (6–11–1) is struggling at both ends of the ice as they have been outscored 29–11 during their six-game losing streak. Prior to the loss at home versus Calgary, the Canucks were outscored 11–5 during two losses in Montreal and 15–5 during three losses in Toronto. All of Vancouver’s losses this season have been by two or more goals. Three of the Canucks’ six wins were at home against the lowly Ottawa Senators.

Production from the forward lines has been an issue for Vancouver as their leading scorer is second-year defenseman Quinn Hughes. Goaltending is also a major problem. The Canucks have allowed 66 goals, which is the most in the NHL, and their 3.88 team goals against average is second last overall. Until Vancouver shows they have turned things around - they are easy to fade. Lay the puck line and bet on Calgary to cover.

NHL Saturday Night Betting Leans

Columbus at Chicago 8:00 p.m. ET: Blue Jackets (-108) moneyline

Detroit at Nashville 8:00 p.m. ET: Predators (-155) moneyline

St. Louis at Arizona 8:00 p.m. ET: Blues (-132) moneyline

2021 NHL Best Bets Record: 2­–2

2021 NHL Leans Record: 4–2

