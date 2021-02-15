NCAA Basketball Monday Betting Preview: Back Underdog Virginia at Florida State

No. 9 Virginia at No. 17 Florida State

A possible ACC Championship game preview is on tap tonight when Virginia visits Florida State. This is the lone regular season meeting this year. Tipoff for Cavaliers vs. Seminoles showdown is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. These teams split the season series last year as the Seminoles posted a 54–50 win in Tallahassee and the Cavaliers won 61–56 in Charlottesville. Florida State trails Virginia by 2.5 games in the race for first overall in the ACC standings.

Virginia (15–3, 11–1 ACC) has won 11 of their last 12 games and head to Florida riding a four-game winning streak. Rock solid defense has led the way as the Cavaliers haven’t allowed more than 68 points during their last 12 contests. That includes an impressive 60–48 win at home against North Carolina during their last game on Feb 13. The Tar Heels entered that contest averaging 74.1 points per game on offense. Virginia is 5­–1 straight up and 4–1–1 against the spread on the road this season.

Florida State (11–3, 7–2 ACC) is playing a second straight home game following a 92–85 double OT win against Wake Forest on Feb. 13. The Seminoles let a 41–31 halftime lead slip away and failed to cover as 13-point favorites against the Demon Deacons. That was preceded by two games being cancelled and a 76–65 loss as 4-point favorites on the road to Georgia Tech. The loss to the Yellow Jackets snapped a five-game winning streak. Florida State is 10–1 straight up and 7–4 against the spread at home.

This matchup features the high-scoring Seminoles offense battling the Cavaliers lock-down defense. Florida State is averaging 79.1 ppg on offense while Virginia is scoring 69.9 ppg. The numbers are reverse on defense, as the Seminoles are giving up 69.5 ppg while the Cavaliers are allowing just 58.8 ppg. Florida State relies heavily on 3-point shooting as they hit 38.7% of their shots from beyond the arc. Virginia has held opponents to 32.1% from 3-point range. Bet on the Cavaliers moneyline here.

Pick: Virginia Cavaliers (+112) moneyline at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 7:00 p.m. ET

Bet on College Basketball All Season at DraftKings

Washington at Washington State

Playing out the string, during what has been a rough season for both teams, in-state rivals meet when Washington visits Washington State. Tipoff for the Huskies vs. Cougars Pac-12 clash is slated for 8:00 p.m. ET at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash. This is the second of three meetings this season. Washington State posted a 77–62 win on Jan. 31 as 1.5-point underdogs in Washington. The Cougars won both meetings last season as they recorded a 79­–67 win at home and a 78–74 victory on the road.

Washington (3–16, 2–12 Pac-12) enters this contest on a five-game losing streak. The Huskies are on the road following a 64–61 loss to UCLA and a 69–54 loss against No. 20 USC during a pair of home games. Prior to that, Washington lost 86–74 on the road at Oregon and 91–71 at Oregon State. The Huskies are 0–10 straight up and 2–8 against the spread during road games this season. Those numbers include four contests that were played at neutral sites. OVER bets are 8–3 during the Huskies last 11 games.

Washington State (12–9, 5–9 Pac-12) is playing a third straight home game. The Cougars lost 76–65 to USC as -8-point home underdogs during their last game on Feb. 13. Prior to that, Washington State upset UCLA 81–73 as 4-point home underdogs on Feb. 11. After beginning the season with a perfect 8–0 record, the Cougars are just 4–9 during their last 13 games. Washington State has struggled as hosts recently as they are 1–4 straight up and 2–3 against the spread during their last five home games.

These teams have posted similar numbers on offense as Washington State is averaging 68.4 ppg and Washington is scoring 66.6 ppg. The Cougars have a decided edge on defense as they have allowed 67.6 ppg while the Huskies are allowing 77.3 ppg. Recent same team opponents point to how this game may play out. Washington State defeated UCLA 81–73 and Oregon 74–71 while Washington lost 64–61 to UCLA and 86–74 to Oregon. Backing the better defense, bet on the Cougars to win and cover the spread.

Pick: Washington State Cougars -7.5 (-110) at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 8:00 p.m. ET

2020–21 NCAA Basketball Betting Record: 23-13 ATS

MORE FROM SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State Headline NCAAB Selection Committee Top 16