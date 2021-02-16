NCAA Basketball Tuesday Betting Preview: Grab the Gators Plus the Points at Arkansas

Florida at No. 24 Arkansas

Following a two-week layoff, due to COVID-19 cancelations, Florida returns to action when they visit Arkansas tonight. Tipoff for the Gators vs. Razorbacks SEC showdown is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. The Gators have won 11 of the last 12 games in this SEC series. This is the lone meeting this season and Florida is riding a three-game winning streak against Arkansas. That includes a 73–59 win by the Gators in Florida during the lone meeting between these teams last year.

Florida (10–5, 6–4 SEC) is playing their first game since a 72–66 loss at home against South Carolina back on Feb. 3. The Gators let a 40–35 halftime lead slip away and lost to the Gamecocks as 8-point favorites. Prior to that, Florida was riding a four-game winning streak. That run includes an 85–80 victory against No. 11 West Virginia on the road and a 75­–49 blowout win at home against No. 6 Tennessee. Including two neutral site contests, the Gators are 5–3 straight up and 4–4 against the spread on the road.

Arkansas (16–5, 8–4) returns home following an 86–81 overtime win on the road against No. 10 Missouri as 2.5-point underdogs on Feb. 13. Prior to that, the Razorbacks snapped an eight-game losing streak against Kentucky with an 81–80 win on the road as 1.5-point underdogs on Feb. 9. During their last game at home, back on Feb. 3, Arkansas defeated Mississippi 61–45 and covered as 7.5-point favorites. The Razorbacks are 12–1 straight up and 8–4 against the spread at home this season.

This is a clash of high-scoring squads as Arkansas is averaging 82.8 ppg on offense while Florida is scoring 77.5 ppg. Both teams struggle on defense as the Razorbacks are giving up 70.4 ppg and the Gators are allowing 71.1 ppg. Florida leads the NCAA with an average of 6.3 blocked shots per game. The Gators are also first overall in the SEC with a 47.4 field-goal percentage and a 37.5 shooting percentage from 3-point range. Expecting this will be a close SEC battle, take the points and bet on Florida.

Pick: Florida Gators +4.5 (-112) at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 7:00 p.m. ET

Bet on College Basketball All Season at DraftKings

Northwestern at #5 Illinois

Teams headed in opposite directions meet when Northwestern visits Illinois for a Big Ten battle tonight. Tipoff for the Wildcats vs. Fighting Illini matchup is slated for 9:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. This is the second meeting this season. Illinois fell behind 43–28 at halftime before storming back to defeat Northwestern 81–56 as 6.5-point road favorites during the first meeting on Jan. 7. The Fighting Illini have won five straight in this Big Ten rivalry series that dates back to 1908.

Northwestern (6–12, 3–11 Big Ten) began the season with a 6–1 record, but head to Illinois looking to snap an 11-game losing streak. Following a 64–50 loss at Rutgers, as 8-point underdogs on Feb. 13, the Wildcats are playing a second straight road game. After an 0–6 run against the spread, the Wildcats are 2–2–1 against the number over their last five games. The two covers were losses to Purdue (75­–70) and Penn State (81–78) during two road games. Neither of those teams is on the same level as Illinois.

Illinois (14–5, 10–3 Big Ten) returns home following a 77–72 OT road victory against Nebraska on Feb. 12. That was a surprisingly close contest as the Cornhuskers are 5–12 this season and sit last overall in the Big Ten standings. The Fighting Illini outscored Nebraska 11–­6 in OT but failed to cover as 14-point favorites. Prior to that, Illinois won and covered during four straight games. That includes a 75–60 win against No. 19 Wisconsin and an 80–75 victory against No. 7 Iowa during two games at home.

Owning an edge on offense, Illinois is averaging 81.6 ppg while Northwestern is scoring 73.2 ppg. The numbers are closer on defense as the Fighting Illini are allowing 69.0 ppg and the Wildcats are giving up 72.1 ppg. Ayo Dosunmu (21.7 ppg) and Kofi Cockburn (17.4) are the leaders on offense for Illinois. Chase Audige (12.8) and Miller Koop (12.4) are the top scorers for Northwestern. The Wildcats have allowed at least 75 points during eight of their last 11 games. Lay the point spread and bet on Illinois.

Pick: Illinois Fighting Illini -12.5 (-110) at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 9:00 p.m. ET

2020–21 NCAA Basketball Betting Record: 23-15 ATS

MORE FROM SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Is Gators' Basketball Capable of Making a Storied Tournament Run?

Gonzaga and Baylor Remain Atop AP Top 25; Kansas Returns at No. 23

The Magic Eight: One of These Teams Will Win the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament