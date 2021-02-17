SI.com
College Basketball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 13
NCAA Basketball Wednesday Betting Preview: Take the Points with Kansas State at Home

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on matchups from the SEC and Big 12 Conference on his Wednesday college basketball betting card.
No. 23 Kansas at Kansas State

In-state rivals meet when Kansas visits Kansas State for a Big 12 Conference clash tonight. Tipoff for the Jayhawks vs. Wildcats matchup is slated for 8:00 p.m. ET at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kans. This is the second of two meetings this season. The Jayhawks rolled to a 74–51 win at home as 18-point favorites during the first match on Feb. 2. Kansas won both games last year as they posted an 81–60 win at home and a 62–58 victory on the road. The Jayhawks have won 12 of the last 13 meetings.

Kansas (15–7, 9–5 Big 12) is playing a second straight road game following a 64–50 win and cover at Iowa State on Feb. 13. That was the second game of a home-and-home series against the Cyclones. The Jayhawks won the first meeting 97–64 as 15-point chalk on Feb. 11 in Kansas. Prior to that, the Jayhawks defeated No. 23 Oklahoma State 78–66 at home on Feb. 8 as 6.5-point favorites. That three-game winning streak snapped a slide during which Kansas had lost five of their previous seven games.

Kansas State (5–17, 1–12 Big 12) is playing out the string on a rough season and enter this contest on a 12-game losing streak. The Wildcats return home following a 67–60 road loss at Oklahoma State on Feb. 13. After falling behind 35–19 at halftime, the Cats didn’t quit as they won the second half 41–32 and covered as 13-point underdogs. Prior to that, Kansas State lost but covered the spread during a pair of home games against Texas (80-77) and Texas Tech (73–62) who were both ranked No. 13 at the time.

Statistics favor Kansas at both ends of the court in this contest. The Jayhawks are averaging 74.6 ppg on offense while the Wildcats are scoring 62.9 ppg. The numbers are closer on defense as Kansas is allowing 67.4 ppg while Kansas State is giving up 73.7 ppg. Although the contests were against higher caliber teams, Kansas is 1–5 straight up and 2–4 ATS during their last six road games. This is the last “big game” for Kansas State this season. Take the points and back the Wildcats to stay within the spread.

Pick: Kansas State Wildcats +13 (-110) at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 8:00 p.m. ET

Bet on College Basketball All Season at DraftKings

South Carolina at No. 17 Tennessee

Meeting for lone matchup this season, South Carolina visits Tennessee for an SEC battle. Tipoff for the Gamecocks vs. Volunteers contest is slated for 9:00 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. These teams split the season series last year as Tennessee won 56–55 in Knoxville and South Carolina posted a 63–61 victory at home. The Volunteers are 4–4 over their last eight games while the Gamecocks are riding a three-game losing streak and have won just two of their last nine contests.

South Carolina (5–9, 3–7 SEC) heads to Tennessee following a run of three losses at home. The Gamecocks lost 81–74 to Ole Miss as 1-point home underdogs during their last game on Feb. 13. In the other two contests, South Carolina covered but lost 81–78 as 7-point home dogs against No. 11 ranked Alabama. That was preceded by a 75–59 loss as 2-point home favorites to Mississippi State. Prior to that, the Gamecocks moved to 1–4 on the road as they upset No. 22 Florida 72–66 on Feb. 3 as 8-point underdogs.

Tennessee (14–5, 7–5 SEC) returns home following a 78–65 loss to LSU as 3-point road favorites. The Volunteers were dismal on offense as they made just 22 of 62 shots from the field and eight of 27 attempts from beyond the arc. Prior to that, Tennessee defeated Georgia 89–81, but failed to cover as 13-point favorites at home, and beat Kentucky 81–72 as -3.5 favorites on the road. The Volunteers are 11–2 straight up at home this season but just 2–5 ATS during their last seven games in Knoxville.

These teams have similar numbers on offense as South Carolina is averaging 74.1 ppg and Tennessee is scoring 72.8 ppg. The stats are vastly different on defense as the Volunteers are allowing 61.7 ppg while the Gamecocks are giving up 76.3 ppg. A.J. Lawson leads the South Carolina offense as he is averaging 17.9 ppg this season. However, Lawson has been held to nine points three times, plus four points once, during four games against Tennessee. Lay the points and bet on the Volunteers.

Pick: Tennessee Volunteers -11.5 (-110) at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 9:00 p.m. ET

2020–21 NCAA Basketball Betting Record: 23-17 ATS

