NCAA Basketball Monday Betting Preview: Back Texas Tech and USC to Cover as Favorites

No. 18 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Meeting for the second time this season, Texas Tech visits Oklahoma State for a Big 12 Conference showdown tonight. Tipoff for the Red Raiders vs. Cowboys contest is slated for 9:00 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla. The first meeting was decided in overtime as Oklahoma State posted an 82–77 win on Jan. 2 as 8.5-point underdogs on the road in Texas. These teams split the season series last year. Texas Tech crushed the Cowboys 85–50 at home and Oklahoma State won 73–70 in Stillwater.

Texas Tech (14–7, 6–6 Big 12) is playing a second straight road game following a 67–61 loss to No. 23 Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks led 31­–25 at halftime and went on to cover as 2-point favorites at home. The Red Raiders were playing their first game since an 82–71 loss to No. 14 West Virginia as 6-point favorites at home on Feb. 9. That was followed by one game versus Baylor and two contests against TCU being cancelled. Texas Tech is 6–3 straight up and 3–6 against the spread during nine road games.

Oklahoma State (14–6, 7–6 Big 12) is playing a third straight home game and return to action after a match against Baylor was cancelled on Saturday. The Cowboys have won two straight after posting a 76–58 win against Iowa State on Feb. 16 and a 67–60 victory over Kansas State on Feb. 13. They covered as 11-point favorites against the Cyclones but failed to cover as 13-point chalk against the Wildcats. Oklahoma State is 8–3 straight up and 5–6 against the spread during 11 home games this season.

These teams have similar numbers on offense as Oklahoma State is averaging 75.8 ppg and Texas Tech is scoring 73.6 ppg. The Red Raiders have an edge on defense as they are allowing 62.9 ppg while the Cowboys are giving up 70.6 ppg. Oklahoma State is led by Cade Cunningham (18.6) on offense while Mac McClung (16.9) is the leading scorer for Texas Tech. After showing some rust against Kansas, expect the Red Raiders to rebound in this revenge matchup. Lay the points and back Texas Tech to cover.

Pick: Texas Tech Red Raiders -3 (-112) at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 9:00 p.m. ET



Oregon at No. 19 USC

Pac-12 Conference rivals square off when Oregon visits USC for the lone regular season meeting this year. Tipoff for the Ducks vs. Trojans contest is slated for 9:00 p.m. ET at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Oregon defeated USC during the lone meeting last season, 79–70 in double overtime, but failed to cover as 10-point favorites at home. Following a 14-game winning streak by the Ducks, the Trojans have won four of the last six games. Oregon trails USC and UCLA by 1.5 games in the Pac-12 standings.

Oregon (14–4, 9–3 Pac-12) enters this contest riding a five-game winning streak. The Ducks are on the road following two wins at home. Oregon defeated Colorado 60–56 on Feb. 18 prior to a 67–64 win against Utah during their last game on Saturday. The Ducks covered as 3-point favorites against the Buffaloes but failed to cover as 9-point chalk versus the Utes. Prior to that, Oregon defeated Arizona (63–61) and Arizona State (75–64), during two road games, and posted an 86–74 win at home against Washington.

USC (18–4, 12–3 Pac-12) is playing a third straight home game. The Trojans had a seven-game winning streak snapped as they lost 81–72 to Arizona as 6-point favorites on Saturday. Prior to that, USC defeated Arizona State 89–71 as 10-point chalk at home on Feb. 17. Including a 66–48 win on Feb. 6, against crosstown rival No. 21 UCLA, USC held opponents to 68 or fewer points during their previous seven games. The Trojans are 11–2 straight up, and 8–5 against the spread, at the Galen Center this season.

Led by Evan Mobley (17.1) and Tahj Eaddy (13.8) USC is averaging 75.9 ppg on offense. With Eugene Omoruyi (17.2) and Chris Duarte (17.1) leading the way, Oregon isn’t far off that pace as the Ducks are averaging 74.1 ppg. These teams have similar numbers on defense as the Trojans are allowing 64.4 ppg and the Ducks are giving up 66.2 ppg. USC has not lost two straight games this season. The Trojans' 11 wins at home are by an average of 17 points. Lay the points and back the Trojans to cover the spread.

Pick: USC Trojans -4 (-113) at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 9:00 p.m. ET

2020–21 NCAA Basketball Betting Record: 24-18 ATS

