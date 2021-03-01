NCAA Basketball Monday Betting Preview: Back Virginia to Cover at Home Against Miami

Miami at No. 15 Virginia

Struggling squads meet when Virginia hosts Miami for an Atlantic Coast Conference contest tonight. This is their lone regular-season meeting this year. Tipoff for Cavaliers vs. Hurricanes matchup is at 6:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. The Cavaliers have won the last three games against the Hurricanes. That includes a 46–44 win in Miami during the lone meeting last season. Virginia ranks second overall in the ACC standings while Miami is playing out the string on a rough season.

Miami (7–14, 3–13 ACC) is playing a second straight road game following a 66–58 loss at Clemson on Saturday. The Hurricanes snapped a run of three straight losses against the spread as they covered as 13-point underdogs. Miami is on a 1–9 straight-up slide and has lost five straight games. Before their trip to Clemson, the Hurricanes lost 88–71 to No. 11 Florida State as 11-point underdogs at home on Feb. 24. The offense is an issue for Miami as they have scored 61 or fewer points during seven of their last 10 games.

Virginia (15–6, 11–4 ACC) enters this contest looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Cavaliers play a second straight home game following a 68–61 loss to North Carolina State on Feb. 24. Virginia lost as 11-point favorites and had a streak of 15 straight home wins snapped. Before that, during two road games, the Cavaliers lost 66–65 as 2.5-point favorites to Duke and were crushed 81–60 as 2.5-point underdogs by Florida State. Virginia has not lost four games in a row since the 2016-17 season.

Defense leads the way for Virginia as they allow 60.6 ppg and have given up 68 or fewer points during 14 of the last 15 games. Miami has allowed at least 80 points during three of the last five games, allowing 71.4 ppg. These teams are fairly even on offense as the Cavaliers score 68.8 ppg while the Hurricanes are averaging 66.0 ppg. Virginia has struggled recently, but I think they right the ship against the injury-riddled Hurricanes. Lay the points and back the Cavaliers.

No. 7 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Playing the second game of a home-and-home series, Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State in Big 12 Conference action tonight. Tipoff for the Sooners vs. Cowboys contest is 9:00 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla. Part of the Bedlam Series, that plays out across all sports in this long-standing in-state rivalry, the first game lived up to its name. Oklahoma State, who were 6-point underdogs on the road, fought back from a 38–31 halftime deficit and posted a 94–90 win in overtime on Saturday.

Oklahoma (14–7, 9–6 Big 12) is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Prior to the loss to the Cowboys, the Sooners lost 62–57 as 10-point favorites on the road against Kansas State. Oklahoma made just 22 of 56 shot attempts from the field, and were 4 of 20 from three-point range, during the loss to the Wildcats. The numbers improved against the Cowboys as the Sooners made 33 of 67 attempts from the field and were 10 of 23 from beyond the arc. Oklahoma is 4–5 straight up and ATS on the road.

Oklahoma State (16–6, 9–6 Big 12) returns home riding a four-game winning streak and have won seven of their last nine contests. The Cowboys have also won five straight home games. That includes a 75–67 2OT win against No. 6 Texas on Feb. 6 and a 74–69 overtime victory against No. 18 Texas Tech on Feb 22. Overall, Oklahoma State is 9–3 straight up and 6–6 ATS at home this season. Including an 83–66 win last year, the Cowboys have won four of the last five games at home against the Sooners.

Led by Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 19.8 ppg and is projected to be the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Oklahoma State is averaging 76.5 ppg on offense. Austin Reaves is scoring 17.5 ppg and leads the Oklahoma offense that’s averaging 75.6 ppg. The Sooners have a slight edge on defense as they are allowing 68.6 ppg while the Cowboys are giving up 71.4 ppg. While I am leaning towards Oklahoma winning this Bedlam Series rematch, expect another shootout here. Bet OVER on the game total.

2020–21 NCAA Basketball Betting Record: 26-22 ATS

