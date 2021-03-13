NCAA Basketball Saturday Betting Card: Back These Two Live Dogs in their Conference Championships

No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 13 Texas

Have you signed up for an SI PRO subscription yet?

Members have exclusive access to premium picks and respected money plays in real-time, as well as daily fantasy content, proposition wagering breakdowns, and much more. Last Sunday, SI PRO members were alerted to Georgia Tech's value on DraftKings Sportsbook at +2500, despite only being listed just under +600 in Las Vegas.

Join the club today and start beating the books with us!

Red-hot squads meet when Oklahoma State and Texas battle as slightly surprising finalists in the Big 12 championship game. Tipoff for the Cowboys vs. Longhorns contest is slated for 6:00 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. This is the third meeting after these teams split the regular season series. Texas won the first game 77–74 at home on Dec. 20, 2020, but failed to cover as 6.5-point favorites. The Cowboys won the rematch 75–67 in overtime on Feb. 6 as 2-point underdogs at home.

Oklahoma State (20–7, 11–7 Big 12) finished fifth in the Big 12 standings and earned a bye into the quarterfinal round as the No. 5 seed. The Cowboys advanced to the semifinal round with a 72–69 win against No. 4 seed West Virginia as 3.5-point underdogs on Thursday. Playing the role of giant slayer, Oklahoma State defeated No. 1 seed Baylor 83–74 as 9-point underdogs yesterday. The Cowboys trialed 60–52, with 7:53 left in the game, but rallied and outscored the Bears 31–14 the rest of the way.

Texas (18–7, 11–6 Big 12) finished third in the Big 12 and earned a bye into the quarterfinals as the No. 3 seed. The Longhorns opened the tournament with a hard-fought 67–66 win against Texas Tech on Thursday. Texas trailed for most of the game, including by four points at halftime, and battled back from 10-point deficits twice. Texas made 11 of 26 three-point shots and won as 1.5-point underdogs. The Longhorns advanced to the title game after No. 2 seed Kansas withdrew due to COVID-19 issues.

The Cowboys enter this contest with a slight edge on offense as they are averaging 76.7 ppg while the Longhorns score 74.6 ppg. Texas owns a slight edge on defense as they allow 68.1 ppg while Oklahoma State gives up 72.2 ppg. The Cowboys have been a money making machine as they are 7–1 straight up and 8–0 against the spread over the last eight games. The Longhorns have also been a solid betting option recently as they are 6–2 SU and 5–2–1 ATS. Take the points and bet on Oklahoma State.

Pick: Oklahoma State Cowboys +1.5 (-109) at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 6:00 p.m. ET

Bet on College Basketball All Season at DraftKings

Georgia Tech at No. 15 Florida State

Heavily impacted by COVID-19 issues, the ACC championship final features Georgia Tech and Florida State. Tipoff for Yellow Jackets vs. Seminoles game is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. These teams are meeting for the third time after they split season series. Florida State won the first game 74–61 as 8-point favorites at home on Dec. 15, 2020. Georgia Tech won the second meeting as they upset the Seminoles 76–65 as 4-point underdogs at home on Jan. 20.

Georgia Tech (18–8, 11–6 ACC) finished fourth in the ACC standings and earned a bye into the quarterfinal round as the No. 4 seed. The Yellow Jackets began the tournament with a 70–66 win against Miami but failed to cover as 10-point favorites. That snapped a streak of seven straight covers by the Yellow Jackets who closed the regular season on a 6–1 SU and 7–0 ATS run. Georgia Tech advanced to the tournament final after their semifinal game against No. 1 seed Virginia was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Florida State (16–5, 11–4 ACC) finished second in the ACC and earned a bye into the quarterfinals as the No. 2 seed. The Seminoles were supposed to play Duke in the quarterfinals but that contest was canceled after the Blue Devils withdrew due to COVID-19 issues. Florida State faced No. 6 seed North Carolina in the semifinals and won 69–66 as 3-point favorites. The Seminoles led 35–24 at halftime and then held off a 42–34 second half surge by the Tar Heels. FSU is 2-4-2 ATS during road games.

The Seminoles last won the ACC championship tournament in 2012 while the Yellow Jackets last title was way back in 1993. Florida State enters this contest with an edge on offense as they average 79.1 ppg while Georgia Tech scores 75.3 ppg. The numbers are razor close on defense as the Yellow Jackets allow 69.8 ppg while the Seminoles allow 69.9 ppg. The Yellow Jackets have four players who are averaging at least 11.3 ppg and they are playing with a ton of confidence. Take the points and bet on Georgia Tech.

Pick: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +4 (+100) at DraftKings

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook – Game Time 8:30 p.m. ET

2020–21 NCAA Basketball Betting Record: 33-26 ATS

MORE FROM SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Bracket Watch: Whose NCAA Tournament Bubble May Be About to Burst?

March Madness 2021: NCAA Tournament COVID-19 Rules and Protocols, Explained

The Top 50 Men's Players of the 2020-21 College Basketball Season