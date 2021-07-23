MLB Betting Odds, Breakdown and Picks for Friday, July 23: Two Key Games to Target

With the NBA season drawn to a close, sports bettors can solely focus their bankrolls on the diamond. The SI PRO betting community completed an amazing betting month of June and July has been solid to say the least. SI Gambling is here to highlight two key Friday matchup bettors should look to exploit.

Vegas Whispers Betting Breakdown for Friday, July 23

Washington Nationals (-120) at Baltimore Orioles (+110)

O/U : 10 (-110)

: 10 (-110) WSH : 45-50 (4th NL East)

: 45-50 (4th NL East) BAL : 321-64 (Last AL East)

: 321-64 (Last AL East) PROBABLES: Patrick Corbin (6-8; 5.66 ERA) vs Jorge Lopez (2-12; 6.04 ERA)

This matchup features two teams that have won a total of six times overall in their last 20 games combined. The Nationals will send out Patrick Corbin who has struggled over his last three starts going 1-2 with a 7.31 ERA. It should be highlighted that all three of those contests were against two of the best teams in baseball in the Dodgers and Padres. Back on May 23, he faced the Orioles at home surrendering 11 hits and four earned runs over 5.2 innings earning the win.

Baltimore will be throwing out Jorge Lopez who is winless in his last seven starts (0-6) with a 7.29 ERA and 1.98 WHIP. Lopez faced the Nationals in the series between the two clubs back in May allowing only two runs over five innings in a 4-2 loss. In that three-game set in Washington, the Nationals swept the series while bettors saw the two clubs score double-digit runs in two of the three games. The sharp steam in Vegas is backing that trend to continue on Friday, fading two pitchers who have not been sharp in the month of July.

PITCHING TRENDS

P. Corbin (L): LAST 3 starts: 1-2; 7.31; 2.00 WHIP

J. Lopez (R): LAST 3 starts: 0-2; 6.75 ERA; 2.10 WHIP

SI PRO: Over 10 (-110)

Detroit Tigers (+110) at Kansas City Royals (-125)

O/U : 10.5 (-110)

: 10.5 (-110) DET : 47-51 (3rd AL Central)

: 47-51 (3rd AL Central) KC : 39-55 (Last AL Central)

: 39-55 (Last AL Central) PROBABLES: Wily Peralta (3-1; 1.64 ERA) vs Kris Bubic (2-4; 5.03 ERA)

The sharps are backing one the hottest teams since the Major League Baseball All-Star break who have gone 7-0 since the mid-season game. The Tigers who have won seven of 13 games thus far this season against their AL Central foes, will be throwing veteran Wily Peralta who has been solid in 2021 allowing one or fewer runs in five of six starts. Peralta has been lights out in the month of July going 2-0 with a miniscule 0.47 ERA in wins over Texas and Minnesota.

The Royals will be rolling out Kris Bubic who has bounced around between the rotation and the bullpen this season. The southpaw has really struggled when being asked to be the starter this season, specifically in the month of July. In his two starts this month he has allowed 10 earned runs while never making it more than 4.1 innings against Boston and Cincinnati. At plus-odds the sharp steam in Vegas is backing the hot Peralta and Tigers while fading a pitcher who seems to have confidence issues when starting on the bump as opposed to be being called upon out of the ‘pen.

PITCHING TRENDS

W. Peralta (R): LAST 3 starts: 2-0; 0.47 ERA; 0.84 WHIP

K. Bubic (L): LAST 3 starts: 0-2; 10.38 ERA; 2.15 WHIP

SI PRO: Detroit Tigers (+110)

