Tiger Woods shared a video of himself hitting golf balls on social media Sunday, the first public video of him hitting shots since his car accident last February caused severe injuries to his right leg and foot.

"Making progress," Woods wrote as a caption accompanying the video.

Per ESPN, the video posted marks the first official update he has shared since April.

Earlier this week, Woods was spotted in Los Angeles without crutches walking into a Los Angeles hotel. He had also been spotted without crutches at a junior golf event last month.

Woods has not played competitive golf since he finished the 2020 Masters one under par.

Last February, Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg, meaning both bones broke into at least three pieces and broke through the skin. He also suffered foot and ankle injuries.

In May, he told Golf Digest's Dan Rapaport, "This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Justin Thomas, a fellow PGA Tour golfer and a close friends of Woods, recently said on the "No Laying Up" podcast that he believes Woods will try to play again.

"I don't see him ever playing if he can't play well," Thomas said. "He doesn't strike me as a guy who's played at home and he's shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he's like, 'O.K., I'm gonna give Augusta a try this year.' That's not really gonna be him, at least from my understanding, what I know of him."

