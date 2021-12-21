Tiger Woods and son Charlie were the story entering the PNC Championship, but it was John Daly and his son John that took home the tournament's championship belts.

The Woods duo played incredibly well, setting a tournament record with 11 straight birdies. Daly and his son, a freshman golfer at Arkansas, held them off by two strokes to win the tournament.

Less than a year after a car accident derailed Woods's 2021 PGA season, Daly was impressed by what he saw from the legendary golfer. Appearing on Fox & Friends, he discussed the tournament win and offered a big prediction: He still thinks that Tiger is going to break Jack Nicklaus's record for major championship wins.

“It's Tiger. You know, it's like the Ben Hogan accident, I think Ben Hogan came back and won a few majors after that. Luckily, I don't think Tiger's was as severe as Ben Hogan's. Probably didn't have the technology to fix Ben Hogan's body like they did Tiger's.

“But I think Tiger's gonna be fine. He looked good. He looked a little tired but he still looked great. He'll be back, and I could see it in his eyes, he's probably gonna beat Jack Nicklaus's records and be the greatest of all time.

With his dramatic win at the 2019 Masters, Woods took home his 15th career major, putting him within three of Nicklaus's all-time mark. That was his first win in over a decade at the time, but now he still has to work his way all the way back from the car accident. While he played well over the weekend, Woods used a cart, rather than walking the full course.

Woods is less than two weeks away from turning 46 years old. Nicklaus won his final major championship, the 1986 Masters, at age 46. In order to pass him, Woods will have to find even more incredible longevity than the Golden Bear, and overcome yet another major health issue.

It's hard to count him out though, and if this weekend showed anything, it is that he still has some high-level golf in him.

