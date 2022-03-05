Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods

Pat Perez: World No. 1 Jon Rahm Not Quitting Until He Passes Tiger’s Major Total

Jon Rahm’s status as the world’s top-ranked golfer has far from quelled his desire to continue to grow his career achievements in the sport. 

In fact, according to one of Rahm’s playing partners, PGA Tour veteran Pat Perez, the 27-year-old has his eyes set on a lofty goal less than a year after claiming his first major: winning more major championships than Tiger Woods.

Perez shared the aspiration during a Friday appearance on GOLF’s Subpar podcast, telling hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz that Rahm plans to keep playing for as long as it takes for him to not only edge out Woods’s 15 major wins but eclipse Jack Nicklaus’s record 18 victories. 

“We play all the time at Silverleaf and I asked him, ‘What are you gonna do at 35?’” Perez said, per Golf Digest. “He goes, ‘I’m not done until I win 19 majors. If I play until I’m 55, I will play until I’m 55. I’m not going to take off golf until I get to 19. Whether I do it or not doesn’t matter. But I am not quitting until I pass Tiger on that list.’”

SI Recommends

Rahm, who turned pro in 2016, won his first major at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, making him the first Spaniard to win the event and the fourth to win a major. He finished T3 at The Open Championship the following month.

Chasing after one of the sport’s most legendary figures (two if you add Nicklaus) sounds like a lot for someone with only one major win. But, in Perez’s estimation, Rahm possesses the skills to put him in line to be “the guy for the next 10 years.”

With the weight of a No. 1 ranking attached to each of his outings, Rahm’s next opportunity to add to his total will come in April at the Masters in Augusta National.

More Golf Coverage:

• Rory McIlroy Calls Phil Mickelson Saga 'Unfortunate,' Adds That 'Phil Will Be Back'
PGA Tour's A-Team Has Been Playing a Lot Of B-List Golf
At 25-1, This Player Looks Ready for First Career PGA Tour Title at Bay Hill

Jon RahmTiger Woods

YOU MAY LIKE

Aidan Hutchinson
Extra Mustard

Hutchinson Reveals What He’ll Buy With First NFL Paycheck

The Michigan star already knows how he wants to spend it, and there seems to be a (very) loose Lions connection.

By Daniel Chavkin
James Bradberry
NFL

Report: Giants Pro Bowl CB Bradberry Will Receive Trade Interest

Bradberry currently has one year left on his deal with the Giants.

By Wilton Jackson
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA;General view of the NFL Scouting Combine logo on the field during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

What Orr Heard at the NFL Combine | The MMQB NFL Podcast

All the insider NFL rumors you need to know.

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
NCAA logo
College Football

NCAA Rules Committee Proposes Targeting Rule Change

The committee proposed multiple rule changes during a meeting on Friday, including changes to targeting, low blocks and fake injury rules.

By Mike McDaniel
dCOVtitoortiz_H
Play
MMA

Inside Tito Ortiz’s Tumultuous Term Governing His Hometown

During his long career in the UFC, Tito Ortiz never seemed particularly interested in politics, but in 2020 he became a conspiracy monger and mayor pro tempore of his hometown, Huntington Beach. Chaos ensued.

By Jon Wertheim and Josh Gross
Russell Wilson
NFL

Commanders Reportedly Made a ‘Strong Offer’ for Russell Wilson

Washington reportedly inquired on the availability of the Seahawks quarterback.

By Daniel Chavkin
Feb 7, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski indicates two foul shots during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cavaliers won 69-68.
Extra Mustard

Average Ticket Prices For Coach K’s Last Game Exceeding Super Bowl LVI

Duke plays North Carolina on Saturday in Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game.

By Jelani Scott
Carlos Cordeiro and Cindy Parlow Cone are up for U.S. Soccer election
Soccer

U.S. Soccer’s Optimal Election Outcome

There’s a way for all parties involved in U.S. Soccer’s presidential election—the federation, its candidates and its constituents—to come away feeling at peace.

By Brian Straus