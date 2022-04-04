Skip to main content
Nike Issues Statement After Tiger Woods Wears FootJoy Golf Shoes

Tiger Woods made his return to Augusta National Golf Club over the weekend to continue to prepare for a possible return to this week’s Masters.

Woods has not played in over a year following a horrific car accident that required extensive surgery to treat injuries to both of his lower legs.

Given the nature of his recovery, comfort with the golf shoes that he wears is of utmost importance as he makes his way around the golf course. On Sunday, as Woods was practicing on the driving range, reporters noticed that he was sporting FootJoy golf shoes instead of the shoes of his longtime sponsor, Nike.

After the photos of Tiger’s shoes went viral, Nike released a statement to ESPN’s Michael Collins supporting the golfer’s anticipated return to competition.

“Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”

Woods announced that he’s a “game-time” decision for the Masters, but his continued preparation with the tournament beginning later this week signals he could give it a go barring any last minute setbacks. 

