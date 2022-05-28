12-Year-Old Golfer Signs NIL Deal With Cobra Puma

The new name, image and likeness rules are leading to more aggressive recruitment, even if the athletes aren’t old enough to commit to a college (or drive, for that matter). Cobra Puma golf announced it has signed 12-year-old golf phenom Xavier "Xeve" Perez for the company’s first official NIL deal.

“Xeve's personality, talent and love for the game is inspiring, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Cobra Puma Golf family,” president and general manager of Cobra Puma golf Dan Ladd said, via ESPN’s Tom VanHaaran.

“He is a fantastic talent and role model, which aligns with our mission to push the game forward and inspire the next generation of golfers. We're excited to be part of his journey.”

Perez will get financial and product compensation in the deal, which paves the way for him to more easily turn pro. He has been playing golf for nine years, and in that span he has won over 250 tournaments. The deal with Cobra Puma will be his fourth endorsement deal.

While he still has years until he could potentially play in college or join the professional ranks, Perez is clearly taking advantage of the ability to earn money off his likeness already.

More Golf Coverage: