Bart Bryant, Former PGA Tour Champion, Killed in Car Accident

Bart Bryant, a three-time PGA Tour winner, died Tuesday in a car accident, the Tour announced. He was 59.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office told WFLA Ch. 8 in Tampa that a pickup truck slammed into the back of Bryant’s SUV while he was stopped for a construction crew in Polk City, Fla. Bryant’s wife, who was also in the vehicle, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The Bryants have been a part of the PGA Tour family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed.”

Bryant turned professional in 1986, but didn’t find success on the PGA Tour until much later in his career. He won his first tournament in his 187th career start at the 2004 Valero Texas Open at the age of 41, becoming the oldest first-time winner on the Tour in nine years.

The following year, Bryant won twice at The Memorial and at the Tour Championship. He finished No. 9 on money list during the 2005 season.

Bryant won twice at the the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, in 2013 and 2018. His brother, Brad, is also a former TOUR winner, having won 1995 Walt Disney World Classic.

Bryant is survived by his wife Donna, daughters Kristen and Michelle and his stepchildren.