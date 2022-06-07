Dustin Johnson Forfeits Ryder Cup Eligibility With Move to LIV Golf

Dustin Johnson has officially resigned his PGA Tour membership, and he said Tuesday he plans to play only in LIV Golf events and major championships going forward.

Johnson, who has been a member of the Tour since 2008, announced the news at a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of LIV Golf’s first event at Centurion Golf Club. His decision follows similar ones made by Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel, all of whom will face ramifications for the move.

Among the most severe consequences that Johnson and others are expected to face is ineligibility for future Ryder Cups. Players are required to be members of the PGA of America to be considered for team selection, and members of the PGA Tour are given automatic membership into the PGA of America.

Johnson, who has played in five Ryder Cups for Team USA, explained that he did weigh losing eligibility for the prestigious team event before making the final decision to resign his PGA Tour card.

“Obviously all things are subject to change,” Johnson said, per Sky Sports. “Hopefully at some point it will change and I’ll be able to participate. If it doesn’t, well, it was another thing I really had to think long and hard about. Ultimately I decide to come to this and play out here.

“The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has definitely meant a lot to me. I’m proud to say I’ve represented my country and hopefully I’ll get a chance to do that again. But I don’t make the rules.”

Although he’ll likely be ineligible for future Ryder Cups, Johnson said he fully expects to be able to play in the four major tournaments moving forward, beginning with the 2022 U.S. Open. The USGA, which will conduct next week’s event in Brookline, Mass., has not shown any indication that it will prevent players who joined the LIV Golf Tour from playing in its championships.

Johnson boasts a 10-year exemption into the U.S. Open because of his 2016 victory. His win at the 2020 Masters also earned him five-year exemptions into the Open Championship and PGA Championship through 2026.

“I can’t answer for the majors, but hopefully they’re going to allow us to play,” Johnson said. “Obviously I’m exempt for the majors, so I plan on playing unless I hear otherwise.”