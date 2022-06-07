Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Golf

Dustin Johnson Forfeits Ryder Cup Eligibility With Move to LIV Golf

Dustin Johnson has officially resigned his PGA Tour membership, and he said Tuesday he plans to play only in LIV Golf events and major championships going forward. 

Johnson, who has been a member of the Tour since 2008, announced the news at a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of LIV Golf’s first event at Centurion Golf Club. His decision follows similar ones made by Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel, all of whom will face ramifications for the move. 

Among the most severe consequences that Johnson and others are expected to face is ineligibility for future Ryder Cups. Players are required to be members of the PGA of America to be considered for team selection, and members of the PGA Tour are given automatic membership into the PGA of America. 

Johnson, who has played in five Ryder Cups for Team USA, explained that he did weigh losing eligibility for the prestigious team event before making the final decision to resign his PGA Tour card.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Obviously all things are subject to change,” Johnson said, per Sky Sports. “Hopefully at some point it will change and I’ll be able to participate. If it doesn’t, well, it was another thing I really had to think long and hard about. Ultimately I decide to come to this and play out here.

“The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has definitely meant a lot to me. I’m proud to say I’ve represented my country and hopefully I’ll get a chance to do that again. But I don’t make the rules.”

Although he’ll likely be ineligible for future Ryder Cups, Johnson said he fully expects to be able to play in the four major tournaments moving forward, beginning with the 2022 U.S. Open. The USGA, which will conduct next week’s event in Brookline, Mass., has not shown any indication that it will prevent players who joined the LIV Golf Tour from playing in its championships.

Johnson boasts a 10-year exemption into the U.S. Open because of his 2016 victory. His win at the 2020 Masters also earned him five-year exemptions into the Open Championship and PGA Championship through 2026.

“I can’t answer for the majors, but hopefully they’re going to allow us to play,” Johnson said. “Obviously I’m exempt for the majors, so I plan on playing unless I hear otherwise.”

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) talks with coach Sean McVay before playing the Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game.
Extra Mustard

Sean McVay Says Odell Beckham Jr. Crashed His Wedding

The Rams coach tied the knot on Saturday.

By Zach Koons
Aaron Donald smiling on the field after winning Super Bowl LVI
Play
NFL

Donald’s Artful Negotiation Can Teach Us a Lot

The Rams star has shown that he is a generational talent. His latest deal is a reminder that the team needed him far more than he needed them.

By Conor Orr
panthers logo
NFL

Panthers‘ Justine Lindsay Becomes NFL’s First Openly Transgender Cheerleader

Lindsay, 29, is the newest member of the Topcats, Carolina’s cheerleading squad.

By Nick Selbe
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Faces Another New Civil Case, Count Up to 24

In a footnote in the lawsuit, the filing states “the incident with Deshaun Watson caused Plaintiff to quit massage therapy altogether.”

By Madeline Coleman
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs in for the touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Bengals.
NFL

Report: Deebo Samuel Expected to Attend 49ers Mandatory Minicamp

The decision comes after the All-Pro requested a trade in April.

By Zach Koons
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) on the floor after a collision in the second half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Is Where He Wants To Be: On Edge

By Chris Herring
Joe Burrow looking at the camera, gesturing with his hand
Play
Fantasy

Updated Dynasty Rankings: Rookies, Top 400, Superflex

Latest dynasty, rookie and superflex rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season.

By Matt De Lima
Jun 6, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Logan O’Connor (25) and defenseman Devon Toews (7) during overtime in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

Avalanche Oust Oilers, Remain Stanley Cup Betting Favorite

Awaiting winner of Rangers-Lightning in the East, Colorado is -213 at SI Sportsbook to win it all.

By Jennifer Piacenti