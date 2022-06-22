Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Golf

Justin Thomas Clarifies Reason He Withdrew From Travelers Championship

2022 PGA champion Justin Thomas withdrew from this weekend’s Traveler’s Championship, the PGA Tour announced Wednesday morning

Soon after the news became official, Thomas felt the need to explain why he decided to opt-out of the tournament, reassuring his followers that he wasn’t withdrawing to take his talents to LIV Golf.

“Before the rumors start flying, I have decided to WD to treat and rest my back which I tweaked earlier this week,” Thomas wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Just making sure I get it taken care of and ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. Hate to be missing one of the best/my favorite events @TravelersChamp!”

Thomas, who narrowly defeated Will Zalatoris at the PGA Championship in May to claim his second major championship, stumbled last week at the U.S. Open after getting out to a strong start Thursday. He finished the weekend at seven over par, in a tie for 37th.

Watch Golf online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Given the current climate in the sport, Thomas’s clarification about his decision to withdraw is a wise move. Earlier this week, fellow major champion Collin Morikawa was also adamant that he planned to stay on the PGA Tour after supposed rumors about the 25-year-old started to arise.

Both players’ explanations come while whispers grow that other players could follow the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed to LIV. Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka became the latest big name to announce a move to the Saudi-backed tour on Tuesday, after sparring with reporters on the subject during a U.S. Open press conference last week. 

Earlier this month, Thomas had re-affirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour, saying he agreed with the decision made by commissioner Jay Monahan to suspend players who signed on with LIV from PGA Tour events.

“I’m pleased,” Thomas said after the first round of the RBC Canadian Open. “I think anybody that’s shocked clearly hasn’t been listening to the message that Jay and everybody’s been putting out. [Players] took that risk going into it, whether they thought it was a risk or not.

“Like I’ve said the whole time, I have great belief and great confidence in the PGA Tour and where we’re going and continuing to grow to, and those guys just aren’t going to be a part of it.”

More Golf Coverage:

FuboTV
Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

FILE - Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives to the basket next to Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten tournament March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. Ivey is the headliner among point guard prospects in next week’s NBA draft.
Play
Betting

2022 NBA Draft Betting Advice

Our bettors provide their best bets and analysis for the 2022 NBA draft.

By Jennifer Piacenti and SI Betting Staff
Elle-evate_key_visual_REV_1
NBA

Charece Williams Gee Is Inspiring Change on the Court, in the Boardroom and Beyond

The Under Armour executive is driving change as the company celebrates 25 successful years and goes into overdrive for a booming future.

By Bryna Jean-Marie
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano
Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owners and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, unveil their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans.
Play
NFL

Congress Announces Intent to Issue Subpoena for Dan Snyder

The Commanders team owner declined an invitation to testify during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on Wednesday.

By Madeline Coleman
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) after Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against Colorado Avalanche on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
Betting

Avalanche-Lightning Game 4 Betting Preview

Bets and analysis for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Avalanche and Lightning. The Avalanche lead the series, 2-1.

By Frankie Taddeo
A USC football helmet.
College Football

USC QB Commit Expects to Earn $1M in NIL Deals by Enrollment

He has already signed a lucrative NIL Deal before his senior year has even started.

By Joseph Salvador
Atlanta Falcons Drake London
Play
Fantasy

Rookie-Only Draft Review: SiriusXM Fantasy Dirt Dynasty League

A closer look at how a recent rookie-only dynasty draft played out with Michael Fabiano and friends.

By Michael Fabiano
CBS Sports’ Jamie Erdahl interviews Blake Bortles after a Jaguars game.
Media

Report: Jamie Erdahl to Replace Kay Adams on ‘GMFB’

The CBS Sports broadcaster lands a major new hosting gig.

By Dan Lyons