2022 PGA champion Justin Thomas withdrew from this weekend’s Traveler’s Championship, the PGA Tour announced Wednesday morning.

Soon after the news became official, Thomas felt the need to explain why he decided to opt-out of the tournament, reassuring his followers that he wasn’t withdrawing to take his talents to LIV Golf.

“Before the rumors start flying, I have decided to WD to treat and rest my back which I tweaked earlier this week,” Thomas wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Just making sure I get it taken care of and ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. Hate to be missing one of the best/my favorite events @TravelersChamp!”

Thomas, who narrowly defeated Will Zalatoris at the PGA Championship in May to claim his second major championship, stumbled last week at the U.S. Open after getting out to a strong start Thursday. He finished the weekend at seven over par, in a tie for 37th.

Watch Golf online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Given the current climate in the sport, Thomas’s clarification about his decision to withdraw is a wise move. Earlier this week, fellow major champion Collin Morikawa was also adamant that he planned to stay on the PGA Tour after supposed rumors about the 25-year-old started to arise.

Both players’ explanations come while whispers grow that other players could follow the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed to LIV. Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka became the latest big name to announce a move to the Saudi-backed tour on Tuesday, after sparring with reporters on the subject during a U.S. Open press conference last week.

Earlier this month, Thomas had re-affirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour, saying he agreed with the decision made by commissioner Jay Monahan to suspend players who signed on with LIV from PGA Tour events.

“I’m pleased,” Thomas said after the first round of the RBC Canadian Open. “I think anybody that’s shocked clearly hasn’t been listening to the message that Jay and everybody’s been putting out. [Players] took that risk going into it, whether they thought it was a risk or not.

“Like I’ve said the whole time, I have great belief and great confidence in the PGA Tour and where we’re going and continuing to grow to, and those guys just aren’t going to be a part of it.”

More Golf Coverage: