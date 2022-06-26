South Korea’s In Gee Chun bounced back from a shaky front nine to win the Women’s PGA Championship Sunday and claim her third major championship victory after American Lexi Thompson stumbled on the green in the final few holes.

After coming into the final round with a three-shot advantage, Chun yielded her lead in the first three holes at Congressional on Sunday. She carded a three-over 75 for the second consecutive day, but the outing proved to be enough as she finished at five under par, one shot clear of Thompson and Australia’s Minjee Lee.

As Chun faltered out of the gates, Thompson immediately began to apply pressure, erasing the deficit and even putting herself ahead by two strokes through the front nine. At that point, her putting woes began.

Thompson, who was seeking her second major title and first since 2014, smashed a short par putt wide on the 14th hole which dropped her lead down to one. She birdied 15, but bogeyed the par-5 16th while Chun made birdie, leaving the two players tied with two holes remaining.

Thompson followed up the 16th by three putting for bogey on 17. The 27-year-old American put herself in position to send the tournament to a playoff with a stellar approach shot on the 18th hole but left her birdie attempt short. Chun was able to sink a five-foot par putt to win the tournament.

Chun, 27, led by five strokes at the end of Thursday’s first round, equaling the largest 18-hole advantage in the history of women’s majors. She extended her lead to six strokes after the second round and three shots coming into Sunday’s showdown.

Chun’s victory marked her third at a major championship and her first in nearly six years. She previously won the U.S. Women’s Open in 2015 and the 2016 Evian Championship.

