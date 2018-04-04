Jack Nicklaus Nails 'Allow Me to Put My 6 Green Jackets In the Closet' Tweet

Jack Nicklaus had one of the best tweets of 2018 after his grandson hit a hole in one.

By Chris Chavez
April 04, 2018

GT Nicklaus hit a hole-in-one with his legendary grandfather Jack Nicklaus watching during the Par-3 Contest at Augusta, Georgia.

GT (Gary Nicklaus Jr.) is just 15 years old and had never made an ace before the ninth hole on Wednesday. He made it while wearing a caddie bib and after carrying his grandfather's bags.

Jack Nicklaus then fired off one of the best tweets of the year. "With all due respect to @TheMasters, allow me to put my 6 Green Jackets in the closet for a moment and say that I don’t know if I have had a more special day on a golf course. To have your grandson make his first hole-in-one on this stage.... WOW! #Family #memoryofalifetime"

You don't see very many people start a tweet with "allow me to put my 6 Green Jackets in the closet for a moment."

Nicklaus told reporters afterward that he cried watching the special moment happen.

Tom Watson won the Par-3 Contest.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now