GT Nicklaus hit a hole-in-one with his legendary grandfather Jack Nicklaus watching during the Par-3 Contest at Augusta, Georgia.

GT (Gary Nicklaus Jr.) is just 15 years old and had never made an ace before the ninth hole on Wednesday. He made it while wearing a caddie bib and after carrying his grandfather's bags.

​

With all due respect to @themasters, allow me to put my 6 Green Jackets in the closet for a moment and say that I don’t know if I have had a more special day on a golf course. To have your grandson make his first hole-in-one on this stage.... WOW! #Family #memoryofalifetime pic.twitter.com/3TSLwlV0m9 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 4, 2018

Jack Nicklaus then fired off one of the best tweets of the year. "With all due respect to @TheMasters, allow me to put my 6 Green Jackets in the closet for a moment and say that I don’t know if I have had a more special day on a golf course. To have your grandson make his first hole-in-one on this stage.... WOW! #Family #memoryofalifetime"

You don't see very many people start a tweet with "allow me to put my 6 Green Jackets in the closet for a moment."

Nicklaus told reporters afterward that he cried watching the special moment happen.

Tom Watson won the Par-3 Contest.