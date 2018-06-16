Here's a weird one. A very, very weird one.

Phil Mickelson, who turns 48 today, appeared to have putted a moving ball during the U.S. Open at Shinnecock. He was on the 13th hole and was putting down a steep slope, then hit his first putt way too hard, sending the ball tumbling down past the hole and seemingly headed off the green.

Mickelson then jogged to get behind the ball and hit it while it looked to be still in motion. Frustrated—he was already four over at the time—he apparently wanted to hit the ball before it kept on trundling down.

"It's actually not that hard of a shot" pic.twitter.com/JyPC1zjGyU — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 16, 2018

The penalty for unknowingly striking a moving ball is two strokes, and it looks like he was indeed assessed that penalty. But one cannot knowingly and/or willfully break the Rules of Golf. That results in a disqualification. From Rule 33-7:

"A penalty of disqualification may in exceptional individual cases be waived, modified or imposed if the Committee considers such actino warranted. Any penalty less than disqualification must not be waived or modified.

"If a Committee considers that a player is guilty of a serious breach of etiquette, it may impose a penalty of disqualification under this rule."

It is going to be very interesting to see how Mickelson explains this move. He might claim the ball stopped momentarily and then he did not intend to break the rules, but there's video evidence that speaks to the contrary.

Certainly an odd occurence and one to keep an eye on.

Update: The USGA's head of competitions and governance told reporters that Mickelson was assessed a two-stroke penalty under Rule 14-5, which addresses when a player hits a ball in play. He said Rule 1-2 did not come into play because Mickelson did not "stop or deflect" a ball. When asked for an example of stopping or deflecting a ball, he cited keeping a ball from rolling out of bounds. So it would appear that if Mickelson stopped the ball rather than hitting it, Rule 1-2 would have come into play and he would have been disqualified.