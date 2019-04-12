Masters Leaderboard 2019: Koepka, Molinari, Day Tied for Lead in Round 2; Tiger Lurking

Getty Images

Quickly

  • The Masters leaderboard is flush with big names and hot hands on Day 2 at Augusta. Follow along to see who finishes on top Friday—and where Tiger Woods ends up.
By The SI Staff
April 12, 2019

There's been plenty of movement on Day 2 of the 2019 Masters, with Francesco Molinari and Jason Day shooting a pair of 67s and Brooks Koepka shooting 71 for a three-way share of the lead.

Those aren't the only names to go low on Friday. Dustin Johnson posted a two-under 70 after yesterday's 68 to get within one shot of the lead. While Ian Poulter (–5), Matt Kuchar (–4) and Phil Mickelson (–4) are also in position contend on the weekend after solid second rounds.

After shooting a two-under 70 on Thursday, Tiger Woods is looking to make his move Friday. He was briefly at three-under before giving a shot back with a bogey at the par-5 eighth.

Below is a look at the 2019 Masters leaderboard, which will continue to be updated throughout the day. To see the full leaderboard, click here.

2019 Masters Leaderboard: Round 2

(* Indicates round is still in play)

T1. Francseco Molinari: –7 (F)

T1. Jason Day: –7 (F)

T1. Brooks Koepka: –7 (F)

T4. Dustin Johnson: –6 (F)

*T4. Justin Harding: –6

T6. Ian Poulter: –5 (F)

*T6. Jon Rahm: –6 

*T6. Adam Scott: –6

T9. Patton Kizzire: –4 (F)

T9. Matt Kuchar: –4 (F)

T9. Phil Mickelson: –4 (F)

*T9. Louis Oosthuizen: –4

*T9. Gary Woodland: –4 

T15. Corey Conners: –3 (F)

*T15. Tiger Woods –3

T15. Kiradech Aphibarnrat: –3 (F)

T15. Bryson DeChambeau: –3 (F)

T15. Justin Thomas: –3 (F)

*T15. Rickie Fowler: –3

 

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message