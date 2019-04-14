Watch: Molinari Dumps Ball in Water at 12; Tiger Woods Grabs Share of Lead

The 12th at Augusta strikes again. 

By Daniel Rapaport
April 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The 12th hole at Augusta strikes again. 

Just three years after Jordan Spieth found the water twice on the par 3 to throw away the tournament, the treacherous par 3 has done serious damage again. First it was Brooks Koepka. Then Ian Poulter. 

Then, perhaps most shockingly, Francesco Molinari. 

Molinari was going along swimmingly (no pun intended) and had a two-shot lead as he stepped to 12 tee. He made a really smooth swing and the ball looked short the whole way—the crowd was groaning before it reached its apex—and it never really had a chance. 

After the penalty stroke, Molinari played his third to about 12 feet left of the hole and couldn't make the putt. Tiger, on the other hand, made a routine par to grab a share of the lead. 

