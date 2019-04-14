AUGUSTA, Ga. — The 12th hole at Augusta strikes again.

Just three years after Jordan Spieth found the water twice on the par 3 to throw away the tournament, the treacherous par 3 has done serious damage again. First it was Brooks Koepka. Then Ian Poulter.

Then, perhaps most shockingly, Francesco Molinari.

Molinari was going along swimmingly (no pun intended) and had a two-shot lead as he stepped to 12 tee. He made a really smooth swing and the ball looked short the whole way—the crowd was groaning before it reached its apex—and it never really had a chance.

Francesco Molinari goes in the water on the 12th hole...



The door is now wide open for Tiger who is now 2 shots behind the lead.

After the penalty stroke, Molinari played his third to about 12 feet left of the hole and couldn't make the putt. Tiger, on the other hand, made a routine par to grab a share of the lead.