Pace of play has emerged as perhaps the hottest topic in professional golf these days. A number of high-profile players have taken to social media to call out the Tour and, increasingly, their fellow players for slow play.

Still, Eddie Pepperell's call-out of Bryson DeChambeau was jarring for its severity.

It all started when two videos surfaced Friday showing the notoriously deliberate DeChambeau taking his sweet time at the Northern Trust. In one video, he paces off a 70-yard pitch shot and takes more than two minutes and 20 seconds to execute it.

anyone need a nap?



here’s DeChambeau pacing off a 70-yard shot which took over 3 minutes to hit (couldn’t post the entire video it took so long) pic.twitter.com/7A3Azeftyu — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) August 9, 2019

Another showed DeChambeau taking more than two minutes to hit a simple five-foot putt. Justin Thomas can be seen in the background checking his imaginary watch and looking completely disgusted.

Pepperell, who is famously outspoken on social media, has had enough. He called DeChambeau a "single minded twit" and said he is not considerate of other players.

Just look at Tommy and Justin, both looking completely bored. Slow players do this to their playing partners making the game less enjoyable. Problem is, the unaffected single minded twit in this instance, doesn’t care much for others. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 10, 2019

It should be noted that Pepperell wasn't the only pro to call out DeChambeau and/or the Tour. Rich Beem, Joel Dahmen and Roberto Castro all chimed in.

THIS HAS GOT TO STOP!!!!! @PGATOUR if you don’t do something about this, SHAME ON YOU!!! As a member, I’m OUTRAGED you can tolerate this. You talk about “protecting the field”, then protect it by penalizing/DQing this type of behavior!! ENOUGH!!! — Rich Beem (@beemerpga) August 10, 2019

All the “physicist” and “his caddy needs to be an aerospace engineer” stuff is an insult to actual physicists and aerospace engineers. They can do actual math and engineering, anyone with two eyes and/or two feet can read an 8-footer. — Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) August 10, 2019

DeChambeau, 25, was at 6 under after the first two days of the first FedEx Cup playoff event.