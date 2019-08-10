Eddie Pepperell Calls DeChambeau 'Single Minded Twit' For Slow Play

After videos surfaced showing DeChambeau taking minutes to hit a five-footer, Pepperell went off. 

By Daniel Rapaport
August 10, 2019

Pace of play has emerged as perhaps the hottest topic in professional golf these days. A number of high-profile players have taken to social media to call out the Tour and, increasingly, their fellow players for slow play. 

Still, Eddie Pepperell's call-out of Bryson DeChambeau was jarring for its severity. 

It all started when two videos surfaced Friday showing the notoriously deliberate DeChambeau taking his sweet time at the Northern Trust. In one video, he paces off a 70-yard pitch shot and takes more than two minutes and 20 seconds to execute it. 

Another showed DeChambeau taking more than two minutes to hit a simple five-foot putt. Justin Thomas can be seen in the background checking his imaginary watch and looking completely disgusted. 

Pepperell, who is famously outspoken on social media, has had enough. He called DeChambeau a "single minded twit" and said he is not considerate of other players. 

It should be noted that Pepperell wasn't the only pro to call out DeChambeau and/or the Tour. Rich Beem, Joel Dahmen and Roberto Castro all chimed in. 

DeChambeau, 25, was at 6 under after the first two days of the first FedEx Cup playoff event. 

