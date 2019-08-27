Add another knee procedure to the ever-expanding list of Tiger Woods's physical ailments.

The 15-time major champion announced on Twitter that he underwent an arthroscopic procedure to repair minor cartilage damage in his left knee.

Woods' left knee has given him significant trouble in the past. He had surgery on it in 1994 to remove benign tumors in scar tissue, another surgery in 2002 to remove fluid around the ACL, and he famously tore the ACL in that same knee before winning the 2008 U.S. Open.

The statement, in part, reads:

"I expect Tiger to make a full recovery, said Dr. Vern Cooley, who performed the surgery. We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There was no additional problems."

Woods said he is already walking and hopes to resume practicing in the next couple weeks. He added that he intends to honor his commitment to play in the inaugural Zozo Championship, which begins Oct. 24 in Japan.

After returning from spinal fusion surgery in December 2017, Woods enjoyed a largely injury-free 2018 before struggling with his body throughout this year. Since March, Woods has dealt with a neck injury that forced him to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill; a stiff back that bothered him all week at the U.S. Open; an oblique strain that caused him to withdraw from the Northern Trust; and now this latest procedure.

Since winning the Masters in April, Woods' on-course performances lagged as the season wore on. In a conscious effort to play less and avoid the fatigue that plagued him toward the end of 2018, Woods played just six events since Augusta, posting just one top 10 and missing the cut in two majors. Woods finished 42nd in the FedEx Cup and did not qualify for the Tour Championship, finishing T37 in his last start of the year at the BMW Championship