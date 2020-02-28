Tiger Woods's return to the golf course will have to wait at least one more week.

On Friday Woods’s agent Mark Steinberg confirmed that the 15-time major champion will not play in next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. Woods has won the event at Bay Hill a record eight times over his career but has chosen not to play the event for a second consecutive year. He missed last year’s tournament due to a neck strain.

It appears that Woods’s surgically repaired back, which he described as “stiff” after finishing 68th at the Genesis Invitational, is still not right. Steinberg told ESPN that Tiger’s back is “still stiff and not quite ready.”

After sitting out both the WGC-Mexico Championship and this week’s Honda Classic, Woods now has five weeks left to prepare for the Masters. On a Masters conference call this week Woods talked about getting ready for Augusta.

“My prep has been just like it usually is,” Woods said.

“I’ve been fortunate to have done this now five times, and to try and have everything peak together for just an incredible week, it’s hard to do. It’s hard to try and get all the shots and have everything dialed in.”

It’s still very much unknown as to when Tiger will return to the golf course. The week after Bay Hill is The Players Championship, followed by the Valspar, the WGC-Dell Match Play and the Valero Texas Open. A year ago, Woods played in The Players and Match Play as part of his lead-up to the Masters.