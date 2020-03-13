2020 Masters Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The Masters announced on Friday it is postponing the 2020 tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will all be postponed. There is no date set for the tournament's return.

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision," the Masters said in a statement. "We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date."

The Masters' decision comes one day after the PGA Tour announced it was cancelling all events ahead of the Masters, which was scheduled to begin on April 9. The PGA Tour now joins the NBA, MLB and NHL in a suspension with no set return date.

Tiger Woods will look to defend his Masters crown whenever the tournament is held. Woods won his first Masters since 2005 in 2019.

There are more than 135,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 111 countries.