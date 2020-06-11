Viewer's Guide: 2020 PGA Tour Tournament Schedule

The PGA Tour is back on Thursday for the first time in three months with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. And the tournament isn't lacking in notable names as golf returns following the COVID-19 hiatus.

Rory McIlroy–the No. 1 ranked player in the world–headlines the field in Fort Worth, with the Englishman joined by fellow top-10 players Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson will also play in the tournament after facing off against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in 'The Match II' in May.

The Charles Schwab Challenge won't mark a full return to normalcy for the PGA Tour. There have been a set of safety protocols put in place for the Tour amid the coronavirus crisis, with players and caddies both forced to receive daily temperature checks. Players and caddies will also need to be appropriately distanced from one another, and caddies will need to wipe down any bunker rakes or flagsticks they touch.

Find out how to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge below:

Tournament Dates:

Thursday, June 11 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 12 –12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 13 – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 14 – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel:

Thursday, June 11 – Golf Channel

Friday, June 12 – Golf Channel

Saturday, June 13 – CBS

Sunday, June 14 – CBS

Live Stream

You can watch the tournament live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

The Charles Schwab Challenge will kick off a slate of PGA tournaments throughout the summer and fall. The RBC Heritage will take place in Hilton Head, S.C. from June-21, followed by the Travelers Championship on June 25-28. The PGA Championship will mark the first major of 2020 on Aug. 6-9.

Check out the full 2020 PGA Tour Calendar below:

RBC Heritage – June 18-21

Travelers Championship – June 25-28

Rocket Mortgage Classic –July 2-5

The Memorial Tournament – July 16-19

3M Open – July 23-26

World Golf Championships – July 30-Aug. 2

Barracuda Championship – July 30-Aug. 2

PGA Championship – Aug. 6-9

Wyndham Championship – Aug. 13-16

The Northern Trust – Aug. 20-23

BMW Championship – Aug. 27-30

TOUR Championship – Sept. 4-7

Safeway Open – Sept. 10-13

U.S. Open – Sept. 17-20

Ryder Cup – Sept. 25-27

Sanderson Farms Championship – Oct. 1-4

Shriners Hospitals for Childen's Open – Oct. 8-11

Zozo Championship – Oct. 22-25

HSBC Champions – Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Bermuda Championship – Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Houston Open – Nov. 5-8

Masters Tournament –Nov. 12-15

Hero World Challenge – Dec. 3-6

QBE Shootout – Dec. 11-13