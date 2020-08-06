Bryson DeChambeau's Driver Head Snaps Off After Tee Shot

Bryson DeChambeau entered the seventh hole tee box at the 2020 PGA Championship looking to record his third birdie of the round. He left it in need of a driver replacement.

As DeChambeau bent down to pick up his tee following his drive, the head of his driver popped off.

However, because the malfunction occurred due to natural forces, DeChambeau was allowed to fix his driver and replace its shaft.

CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis reported on the TV broadcast that DeChambeau does come prepared for such issues by carrying two backup drivers and three additional backup shafts.

DeChambeau enters the first major championship of the year playing some of the best golf of his career after using the time off caused by the coronavirus pandemic to transform his body.

Since leaving college in 2015, DeChambeau estimates that he’s put on about 40 pounds, with about half added over the PGA Tour’s three-month hiatus.

DeChambeau is currently leading the PGA Tour in strokes gained off-the-tee and first in driving distance.

DeChambeau went on to par the hole, and was at 2-under through eight holes.

Former world No. 1 Jason Day was the tournament's early leader after shooting a 5-under, 65 on Thursday.