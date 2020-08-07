We're now on the second day of the first major of 2020 as the field prepares for the weekend's action at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Thursday saw a stream of low scores in the 102nd PGA Championship, with Jason Day and American Brendon Todd entering Friday atop the leaderboard at 5-under. Tiger Woods sits four back of the leaders at 1-under, while back-to-back PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka looms at 4-under. We could very well see a stacked leaderboard on Sunday as Woods aims for his 15th major.

Follow along live as we track the leaders at TPC Harding Park. You can find some of the key tee times on Friday below (all times Eastern).

11:22 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott



11:33 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia



4:03 p.m. – Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day



4:36 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry



4:47 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose



4:58 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas



11:15 a.m. – Reed Moves to 3-Under

2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed is seeking his second career major at TPC Harding Park, and he could be in the mix over the weekend. Reed birdied the par-5 10th to start his round on Friday as he moved to 3-under. Li Haotong, Brendon Todd and Jason Day sit tied for the lead at 5-under.

10:55 a.m. — Haotong Starts Strong

25-year old Li Haotong is a relative unknown on the PGA Tour, but he could be prominently featured on Friday's leaderboard. Haotong shot a three-under 67 on Thursday, and he birdied his first two holes on Friday.

Haotong is now tied for the lead. His best major finish is a third-place showing in the 2017 Open Championship.