Masters Round 2 Live Blog: Tracking Tiger, Leaders at Augusta

The first day of competition at The Masters was marred by rain and a three-hour delay to start the day. Play was halted at 6 p.m. ET with Paul Casey (7-under 65) in the lead and 44 players still on the course needing to finish the first 18 holes.

Tiger Woods got off to a strong start shooting a bogey-free, 4-under 68 in the opening round. He is just three shots off the leads as he seeks his sixth Masters title. This was the second time that he has broken 70 in the opening round since he shot a 68 at the 2010 Masters.

Many eyes were on U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau after he said he through Augusta National's course was a par 67 instead of a par 72. He struggled and wound up in the bushes on the 13th hole on Thursday morning and then hitting a provisional ball into Rae's Creek. He finished the day 1 over.

Action resumes with players finishing Round 1 at 7:30 a.m. ET and then Round 2 is expected to begin at approximately 9:35 a.m. ET.

Leaders (Updated: 7:18 a.m. ET)

1. Paul Casey -7 (F)

T2. Webb Simpson -5 (F)

T2. Xander Schauffele -5 (F)

T2. Justin Thomas -5 (10)

T5. Hideki Matsuyama -4 (F)

T5. Lee West Wood -4 (5)

T5. Louis Oosthuizen -4 (F)

T5. Patrick Reed -4 (F

T5. Tiger Woods -4 (F)

T5. Matthew Wolff -4 (11)

T5. Adam Scott -4 (10)

Full Round 1 Leaderboard

7 a.m. - Official tee times for Friday's action have yet to be released. Once again daylight is going to be a major factor in trying to cram in a 50-player cut before Saturday. Sunset in Augusta will take place just before 5:30 p.m.

This post will be updated throughout the day. Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated for the latest from Augusta.