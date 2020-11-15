Masters Round 4 Live Blog: Tracking Tiger, Leaders at Augusta

History was made during Saturday's Round 3 at Augusta National.

Dustin Johnson tied Jordan Spieth's 2015 record for lowest 54-hole score in the history of The Masters. His 65 is the lowest in the third round by a 36-hole leader since Tiger Woods in 1997, and he's the first player in Masters history with multiple rounds of 65 or better in the same week.

While he does have a four shot lead, it's not a clinch. During his 2016 U.S. Open victory at Oakmont, Shane Lowry led by four entering the final round.

Rory McIlroy also had a monumental day, launching himself into the top 10 by the end of the third round. He was three over going into the second round, and he rebounded with a bogey-free second round featuring five birdies. During the third round, he only hit one bogey and six birdies for a 67. He's eight under for the tournament.

Follow the fourth and final round below.

- Madeline Coleman

Leaders (Updated at 7:30 a.m. ET)

1. Dustin Johnson -16 (F)

T2. Abraham Ancer -12 (F)

T2. Sungjae Im -12 (F)

T2. Cameron Smith -12 (F)

5. Dylan Frittelli -11 (F)

6. Justin Thomas -10 (F)

T7. Sebastian Munoz -9 (F)

Tiger Watch: Tiger Woods has had a pretty quiet Masters thus far, staying at par a majority of the time. Woods had a roller coaster start in Round 3, finding the bunker on both No. 1 and No. 2. He stayed even through 18 holes thanks to a bogey on No. 11 followed by birdies on No. 12 and No. 15. He's five under for the tournament.

Bryson Watch: Bryson DeChambeau has been struggling in more ways than one. Following the end of the second round, the 27-year-old told reporters he got checked for COVID-19 on Friday evening but tested negative.

“I was feeling something a little weird two nights ago,” DeChambeau said after finishing his second round Saturday morning, “and I came out [Friday] and was fine for the most part. As I kept going through the round, I started getting a little dizzy. I don't know what was going on, a little something weird.

"...I just feel kind of dull, and I'm out there just not fully aware of everything and making some silly, silly mistakes for sure."

He went on to finish Saturday three under for the tournament thanks to four birdies, back-to-back ones to close out the third round. He had a single bogey, an improvement from his six in Round 2.

Tournament Updates (Tee off at 7:50 a.m. ET)

This post will be updated throughout the day. Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated for the latest from Augusta.