Tiger Told Police After Crash He Didn't Remember Driving

SI.com
GOLF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Tiger Woods is More Than Golf
Tiger Woods is More Than Golf

Tiger Woods Told Deputies After Crash That He Didn't Remember Driving

Author:
Publish date:

Tiger Woods told deputies after his car crash that he didn't remember driving or how the wreck happened, according to an affidavit for the search warrant used to obtain data from the "black box" in the golfer's car.

Per a copy of the search warrant affidavit obtained by USA TODAY Sports, Woods said the same thing at the hospital where he was treated for his leg injuries. 

The affidavit, which was submitted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schoegl, also revealed that the 45-year-old was initially unconscious when found by a resident after the crash in Southern California and had blood on his face and chin. 

The deputies asked Woods how the collision happened at the scene of the crash, according to the affidavit. "Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving... Driver was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was asked there again how the collision occurred. He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving.”

Schloegl said in the affidavit that he believed the data in the "black box" would assist deputies in determining how and why the crash happened, such as the rate of speed the vehicle was going. 

According to the form filled out to obtain the search warrant, data from Woods's crashed car “constitutes evidence that tends to show the commission of a felony or misdemeanor offense." 

However, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that this is part of an ongoing investigation, stating that it isn't a criminal one. 

“The investigators in the accident, or in the collision, they did a search warrant to seize in essence the black box of the vehicle,’’ Villanueva said to USA TODAY Sports. “And that’s all it is. And they’re going to go through it and see if they can find out what was the performance of the vehicle, what was happening at the time of impact. And with that, they’ll have more information they can attribute the cause of the accident. And that’s all it is, and we’ll leave it at that, OK?’’

He added that they did not seek a warrant to obtain a sample of Woods's blood to see if he was under the influence because they did not have any evidence of impairment.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 17th green during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC.
Play
Golf

Tiger Told Police After Crash He Didn't Remember Driving

An affidavit for the search warrant used to obtain the black box in Tiger Woods's car showed he did not remember driving or crashing.

Reggie Cannon makes a pass in the CONCACAF Nations League
Play
Soccer

USMNT Defender: Death Threats Part of American Society

United States defender Reggie Cannon said that he received death threats for kneeling during the national anthem during an MLS game in August

Jan 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
Play
NFL

Raiders GM Endorses Carr: 'Couldn't Be Happier With Him'

Despite Russell Wilson's new connection to Las Vegas, Raiders GM Mayock said they 'couldn't be happier' with quarterback Derek Carr.

Gerard Pique scores for Barcelona vs Sevilla in the Copa del Rey
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Stuns Sevilla With Comeback to Reach Copa Del Rey Final

Barça battled from 2-0 down on aggregate, getting a goal from Gerard Pique at the death to force extra time.

Jurgen-Klopp-Liverpool-International-Break
Play
Soccer

Liverpool Won't Let Players Go for FIFA Dates If They Have to Quarantine

FIFA has given clubs dispensation during the pandemic to prevent players who may be affected by the regulations from joining up with their countries.

sam-darnold-new-york-jets (1)
NFL

Jets Will 'Answer' Trade Calls Regarding Sam Darnold

Jets general manager Joe Douglas: "I will answer the call if it’s made."

NFL Football
NFL

Winslow Gets 14-Year Prison Sentence After Rape Conviction

Kellen Winslow II will receive a the maximum 14-year sentence, per the terms of his plea deal.

Euro-2020-Trophy-Mascot
Play
Soccer

UEFA Considers Cutting 3 Cities From Euro Hosts

Bilbao, Dublin and Glasgow are at risk over the lack of guarantees about the number of fans that could be allowed into stadiums.