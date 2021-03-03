Tiger Told Police After Crash He Didn't Remember Driving

Tiger Woods told deputies after his car crash that he didn't remember driving or how the wreck happened, according to an affidavit for the search warrant used to obtain data from the "black box" in the golfer's car.

Per a copy of the search warrant affidavit obtained by USA TODAY Sports, Woods said the same thing at the hospital where he was treated for his leg injuries.

The affidavit, which was submitted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schoegl, also revealed that the 45-year-old was initially unconscious when found by a resident after the crash in Southern California and had blood on his face and chin.

The deputies asked Woods how the collision happened at the scene of the crash, according to the affidavit. "Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving... Driver was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was asked there again how the collision occurred. He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving.”

Schloegl said in the affidavit that he believed the data in the "black box" would assist deputies in determining how and why the crash happened, such as the rate of speed the vehicle was going.

According to the form filled out to obtain the search warrant, data from Woods's crashed car “constitutes evidence that tends to show the commission of a felony or misdemeanor offense."

However, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that this is part of an ongoing investigation, stating that it isn't a criminal one.

“The investigators in the accident, or in the collision, they did a search warrant to seize in essence the black box of the vehicle,’’ Villanueva said to USA TODAY Sports. “And that’s all it is. And they’re going to go through it and see if they can find out what was the performance of the vehicle, what was happening at the time of impact. And with that, they’ll have more information they can attribute the cause of the accident. And that’s all it is, and we’ll leave it at that, OK?’’

He added that they did not seek a warrant to obtain a sample of Woods's blood to see if he was under the influence because they did not have any evidence of impairment.