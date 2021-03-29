Civil Rights Group Calls to Relocate Masters after GA Voting Bill

The National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) is calling for the PGA Tour and The Masters to move next month's major championship out of Georgia in response to the recent passing of a controversial voting law.

NBJC executive director David J. Johns told Golfweek that the bill, SB 202 will "return Black and poor and already disenfranchised voters in Georgia to second class citizens" and said that he hopes action can be taken to relocate The Masters, which begins April 8 in Augusta.

“The PGA Tour and Masters Tournament have both made commitments to help diversify golf and address racial inequities in this country—and we expect them to not only speak out against Georgia’s new racist voter suppression law—but to also take action," Johns said in a statement.

"Professional golf should not reward Georgia’s attacks on democracy and voting rights with the millions of dollars in revenue that the tournament generates and the prestige it brings to the State. We all must act to protect our democracy and the right to vote.”

Last week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed SB 202 into law amid nationwide criticism saying the bill will restrict who can vote with provisional ballots, set photo ID requirements for absentee voting and make it a crime to provide food or water to people waiting in line to cast their vote.

President Joe Biden told the New York Times that the law was “un-American” and “Jim Crow in the 21st century.”

Last week, Tony Clark, the executive director of the MLB Players Association, told the Boston Globe MLB players are ready to discuss the possibility of moving this year's MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta out of Georgia due to the voting bill.

Augusta National is expected to honor Lee Elder, the first Black man to play in The Masters, as an honorary starter at this year's tournament alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player after announcing a scholarship in his honor.

The PGA Tour and Augusta National have yet to publicly comment on the NBJC’s demand.