Tiger Congratulates Matsuyama After Masters Win

How Impressive Was Hideki Matsuyama's Win at The Masters?
'Making Japan Proud': Tiger Woods Congratulates Hideki Matsuyama on Masters Victory

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods appeared to watch Hideki Matsuyama win the Masters on Sunday just like the rest of the golf world.

Following Matsuyama's victory, which marked the first major championship for a Japanese golfer on the PGA Tour, Woods congratulated this year's green jacket winner.

“Making Japan proud Hideki,” Woods tweeted. “Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world.”

Mastsuyama finished the tournament at 10-under par, one shot better than second-place finisher Will Zalatoris.

Woods, a five-time champion at Augusta National, most recently won the Masters in 2019. He is currently recovering at his Florida home after suffering multiple leg injuries following a car accident in mid-February.

Woods recently congratulated 17-year-old Japanese golfer Tsubasa Kajitani on winning the second Augusta National Women’s Amateur. A former Stanford student, Woods also celebrated the Stanford women's basketball team's recent national title.

