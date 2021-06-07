Sports Illustrated home
GOLF
Yuka Saso Makes History with U.S. Women's Open Win at 19 Years Old

It was a historic day for Yuka Saso on Sunday when she tied the record for the youngest golfer to ever win the U.S. Women's Open at 19 years old. She's also the first Filipino person to ever win a major. 

The young golfer was overcome with emotion after the win and struggled to fight back tears. 

"First, I'd like to thank, my family," Saso said. "I wouldn't be here without them."

Saso birdied on the final hole during a playoff and was doused with water after sinking the final putt.  She barely escaped being drenched in champagne as well. 

She finished 4-under and defeated Nasa Hatoaka and Lexi Thompson by one stroke and two strokes, respectively. 

Saso had a nightmarish start at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, though. She double-bogeyed on holes two and three but was strong over the next 15. Saso almost won the tourney on hole 18 but missed her attempt at bogey before the playoff. 

Of course, it had to be dramatic when you win your first major ever. 

Saso is of Japanese and Filipino descent and with her win, she gains immediate LPGA Tour membership.

"To all my friends in Philippines and Japan, I'm really thankful," Saso said. "I hope I can do more better...keep this going." 

