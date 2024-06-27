SI

2024 PGA Tour Player Survey: Which Tour Stop Has the Best Food?

Many tournaments take pride in having great food, and players aren't shy about sharing their favorites.

Art Stricklin

Milkshakes at Jack Nicklaus's Memorial Tournament have long been a player favorite.
Milkshakes at Jack Nicklaus's Memorial Tournament have long been a player favorite. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics around golf, from Tour perks to golf-viewing habits to greens fees, and much more. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.

Today’s question: 

Which tournament has the best food?

“TPC Sawgrass is really good, Augusta is incredible, but Colonial has really upped its game in the last several years.” — Zach Johnson

“You’ve got to say Memorial. With those great milkshakes and everything.” — Kevin Streelman

“Jack, at Memorial.” — Gary Woodland

The Minnesota PGA Tour stop by a mile.” — Aaron Baddeley

“BMW Wentworth really does a nice job with food and hospitality. They’re hard to beat.” — Francesco Molinari

“TPC Sawgrass really stepped up its game lately on food.” — Matt Kuchar

“Got to be Jack’s place at Memorial or TPC Sawgrass.” — Keegan Bradley

“Memphis. I love that food and love Memphis.” — Stewart Cink

“When the CJ Cup was in Korea, it was incredible, like a 5-diamond Michelin restaurant. You would have people who would never miss a meal. Sometimes I’ll skip 2-3 days out here because of the food.” — Jason Day

“I’ve got to say New Orleans, love that Cajun food.” — Ryan Palmer

“The best steak house I know of is in Jackson, Mississippi.” — Jimmy Walker

“Jack’s Place at Memorial. The Milkshakes are pretty good.” — Mackenzie Hughes

“Gotta be Jack’s place.” — Adam Scott

“Memorial in Ohio.” — Akshay Bhatia

They’re all pretty good.” — Tom Hoge

