2024 PGA Tour Player Survey: Which Tour Stop Has the Best Food?
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics around golf, from Tour perks to golf-viewing habits to greens fees, and much more. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.
Today’s question:
Which tournament has the best food?
“TPC Sawgrass is really good, Augusta is incredible, but Colonial has really upped its game in the last several years.” — Zach Johnson
“You’ve got to say Memorial. With those great milkshakes and everything.” — Kevin Streelman
“Jack, at Memorial.” — Gary Woodland
“The Minnesota PGA Tour stop by a mile.” — Aaron Baddeley
“BMW Wentworth really does a nice job with food and hospitality. They’re hard to beat.” — Francesco Molinari
“TPC Sawgrass really stepped up its game lately on food.” — Matt Kuchar
“Got to be Jack’s place at Memorial or TPC Sawgrass.” — Keegan Bradley
“Memphis. I love that food and love Memphis.” — Stewart Cink
“When the CJ Cup was in Korea, it was incredible, like a 5-diamond Michelin restaurant. You would have people who would never miss a meal. Sometimes I’ll skip 2-3 days out here because of the food.” — Jason Day
“I’ve got to say New Orleans, love that Cajun food.” — Ryan Palmer
“The best steak house I know of is in Jackson, Mississippi.” — Jimmy Walker
“Jack’s Place at Memorial. The Milkshakes are pretty good.” — Mackenzie Hughes
“Gotta be Jack’s place.” — Adam Scott
“Memorial in Ohio.” — Akshay Bhatia
“They’re all pretty good.” — Tom Hoge