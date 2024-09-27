The Home Crowd, Like the Home Team, Was Silenced on the Opening Day of the Presidents Cup
MONTREAL — Perhaps they needed to erect rafters, surround the course with dasher boards and bring in some ice. The International Presidents Cup team needed a hockey crowd breathing fire onto the Royal Montreal course.
Instead, it got cordial, mild-mannered Canadians whose reputation for being nice needed to be checked at the gates and turned into venom.
Didn’t happen.
Some of that undoubtedly falls at the feet of the International players during the opening session of the Presidents Cup on Thursday, which turned out disastrous as the Americans raced to a 5–0 start in the four-ball competition.
The U.S. is 12–1–1 overall in the Presidents Cup and has won nine in a row.
But regardless, there was clearly a lack of sizzle throughout the course. At times there was more cheering for the American squad than you might expect. Although each of the five matches was tight going to the closing holes, there was still little energy, a surprising flatness that suggested a friendly outing rather that one that is expected to bring some intensity.
Even the first-tee vibe, which is typically so moving during these team competitions, seemed to be lacking some enthusiasm, although it wasn’t for a lack of trying.
Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes, who was not playing in the first session, tried to liven the mood by chugging a beer. The music blared and a grandstand big enough for 4,000 people cheered as the International team players emerged from a tunnel. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky was there to shake hands, kiss babies and wave to the crowd.
But that venue was not jammed full of spectators like you might expect—early morning heavy rain could have impacted arrivals—and the mood did not brighten as the sun finally emerged.
“To feel the love of the home crowd being in Canada was really neat,” Taylor Pendrith said. “We need to get louder, I think, the next few days here and really feel the home support.”
The International Team’s Tom Kim was more blunt.
“I think it was a little too quiet today being on home soil,” Kim said. “I don't think the fans were really—I wish they would have helped us out a bit more, especially being in Canada. I know how much they love golf.
“I'm definitely expecting more crowds to be louder and for them to be on our side.”
The International side was hoping that playing in Canada, with Mike Weir, the 2003 Masters winner and Canada’s most accomplished golfer, serving as captain along with three more Canadians on the team, would help turn the previously lopsided competition its way.
But the home-course advantage was virtually non-existent, and the Americans stormed to what seems a daunting lead in four-balls, with five foursomes matches set for Friday.
Kim tried to provide a spark and was part of the biggest drama of the day, along with Scottie Scheffler. The Texas friends and frequent practice-round partners seemed to get agitated with one another for a time, their actions even spilling over to the assistant captains for both teams.
Kim, from South Korea, made a lengthy birdie putt on the 7th hole when he and partner Sungjae Im were down 2 holes to Scheffler and Russell Henley. His demonstrative celebration was meant to fire up the crowd as well as his teammates. Scheffler, however, made a birdie putt to match, and in a rare show of emotion, turned and yelled toward Kim.
Scheffler downplayed it afterward, telling NBC after closing out the match 3 and 2 that “it’s the same thing I would have done at home if he had made a putt and celebrated like that. It’s all in good fun. We’re all friends after and friends during, I guess.”
On the following hole, Kim drew the ire of Golf Channel analyst Paul McGinley after making a birdie putt to draw within 1 hole when he and Im headed to the 9th tee before Scheffler and Henley had holed out.
They could not even see what was happening while they waited a good 60 yards away.
“That’s bordering on poor behavior there,” said McGinley, the 2014 European Ryder Cup captain. “That’s disrespectful.”
Scheffler said he wasn’t even aware that Kim had walked ahead.
“It's all fun,” Kim said. “I made it on top of him, and he gave it to me, and I gave it to him back on the next hole. I don't shy away from him. He's a good friend. But at the same time, this week I don't like him. I want to beat him so bad, and I'm sure he feels the same way.
“Those boys played great today, but definitely for our team it kind of felt like I played great, so being short kind of sucks. But we'll figure out a way.”
And that was about it for controversy.
Kim and Im failed to win another hole although they were still just 1 down with five holes to play. But Scheffler and Henley each birdied the 14th hole to go 2 up and added birdies again at the 15th to forge the biggest lead of any team match for the day. They won 3 and 2.
Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele began the day and were the first to finish with a 1-up victory. Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala defeated Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee 1 up.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, playing with Wyndham Clark, won 1 up over Pendrith and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
And Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay defeated Corey Conners and Hideki Matsuyama 2 and 1.
Three of the five matches went to the 18th hole, one got to the 17th, the Internationals led in three of the five at one point ... and they now find themselves way behind in a competition that has been maddeningly frustrating.
“I'm disappointed,” said Scott, who is playing in his 11th Presidents Cup and has never been on a winning team. “I think Min Woo and I could have won that match today. It's disappointing that we didn't do just a little bit better.
“I have a feeling the matches were closer than what the score indicates. Our guys are just going to have to lift a little bit. We're going to have to find another gear to beat a tough American team.
“Like I said before, the best news is there's tomorrow for us. It's not over. We're going to have to come out, fight really hard, find that gear, win a session and get going in the right direction.”