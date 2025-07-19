2025 British Open Day 3 Winners and Losers: Scheffler's Top Challenger Emerges
Day 3 of the 2025 British Open is in the books, with Scottie Scheffler leading Haotong Li by four shots. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:
2025 British Open Day 3 Winners
Scottie Scheffler: We asked Friday night if the Claret Jug engraver could start working and the responses weren’t a unanimous “yes.” Um, how about now? The lead is four after a bogey-free 67—his fourth bogey-free round in a major—and we’re already starting to wonder if 2026 could be a second consecutive year with a Grand Slam winner.
Haotong Li: The world’s 111th-ranked golfer will play Sunday at a major with the world No. 1 after a Saturday 69. The 29-year-old Chinese player finished third in his first Open in 2017 (you’re forgiven if you don’t remember), Sunday could he possibly pull off the biggest major shocker since … ever?
Lee Westwood: The 52-year-old shot 40 on his front nine Saturday then went nuclear on the back with six birdies and a near-miss at the 18th for a 28. Only Tyrrell Hatton is higher on the leaderboard from the LIV contingent.
Dustin Johnson: In the 41-year-old’s last exempt Open off his 2020 Masters win, he has toured Royal Portrush in 73-69-67 so far. After missing cuts at all the other majors this year, this is a welcome sight.
Portrush fans: What a show they got Saturday with roars, Rors (how about that inadvertent trick shot?) and perfect weather. Sunday might be a walkover for Scottie Scheffler but the fans would appreciate the history, too.
2025 British Open Day 3 Losers
Brian Harman: Only four players in the top 50 shot over par on a beautiful day and the 2023 Open champion was one of them with a 2-over 73, dropping from T3 to T9.
Viktor Hovland: A popular pick this week, Hovland also shot 73 on Moving Day and at T60 will have an early tee time Sunday.
Phil Mickelson: On a Saturday ripe for scoring, Lefty made six bogeys and a double in a round of 76. Still nice to have him around on the weekend, though.