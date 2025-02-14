2025 Genesis Invitational Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Torrey Pines
The venue may have changed but the payout remains robust this week at the Genesis Invitational.
The annual PGA Tour stop is traditionally held at Riviera, but the event was relocated to Torrey Pines in San Diego this week following the Los Angeles wildfires. The Genesis is a PGA Tour signature event, and it's offering a $20 million purse, with $4 million to the winner.
Tiger Woods's foundation hosts this event and Woods himself was set to play before withdrawing earlier this week following the death of his mother, Kultida.
Hideki Matsuyama entered as the defending champion, although his win in 2024 came at Riviera. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Rory McIlroy headline the field. Denny McCarthy was the solo leader after the opening 18 holes. This article will be updated Sunday with the final results.
2025 Genesis Invitational Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.2 million
3: $1.4 million
4: $1 million
5: $840,000
6: $760,000
7: $700,000
8: $646,000
9: $600,000
10: $556,000
11: $514,000
12: $472,000
13: $430,000
14: $389,000
15: $369,000
16: $349,000
17: $329,000
18: $309,000
19: $289,000
20: $269,000
21: $250,000
22: $233,000
23: $216,000
24: $200,000
25: $184,000
26: $168,000
27: $161,000
28: $154,000
29: $147,000
30: $140,000
31: $133,000
32: $126,000
33: $119,000
34: $114,000
35: $109,000
36: $104,000
37: $99,000
38: $94,000
39: $90,000
40: $86,000
41: $82,000
42: $78,000
43: $74,000
44: $70,000
45: $66,000
46: $62,000
47: $58,000
48: $56,000
49: $54,000
50: $52,000
51: $51,000
52: $50,000
53: $49,000
54: $48,000
55: $47,000
56: $46,000
57: $45,000
58: $44,000
59: $43,000
60: $42,000
61: $41,000
62: $40,000
63: $39,000
64: $38,000
65: $37,000
66: $36,000
67: $35,000
68: $34,000
69: $33,000
70: $32,000