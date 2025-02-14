2025 LIV Golf Adelaide Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
LIV Golf has returned to Australia for its annual stop at Adelaide. It's offering another $20 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million for the team event.
Adelaide is typically one of LIV's most raucous crowds, and Patrick Reed ignited fans in Round 1 with an ace at the par-3 12 "watering hole," which is essentially LIV's version of the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale at the WM Phoenix Open.
This marks the second straight week LIV Golf is in action. Adrian Meronk won last week's season-opener in Saudi Arabia.
LIV continues to play as rumors of a potential deal, or at the very least, productive discussions, with the PGA Tour continue to swirl.
Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf Adelaide. This article will be updated Sunday after the final round.
2025 LIV Golf Adelaide Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $1250,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
LIV Golf Adelaide Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500