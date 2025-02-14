2025 LIV Golf Adelaide Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

SI

LIV Golf's annual stop in Australia offers is customary $20 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

LIV Golf has returned to Adelaide this week.
LIV Golf has returned to Australia for its annual stop at Adelaide. It's offering another $20 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million for the team event.

Adelaide is typically one of LIV's most raucous crowds, and Patrick Reed ignited fans in Round 1 with an ace at the par-3 12 "watering hole," which is essentially LIV's version of the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale at the WM Phoenix Open.

This marks the second straight week LIV Golf is in action. Adrian Meronk won last week's season-opener in Saudi Arabia.

LIV continues to play as rumors of a potential deal, or at the very least, productive discussions, with the PGA Tour continue to swirl.

Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf Adelaide. This article will be updated Sunday after the final round.

2025 LIV Golf Adelaide Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $1250,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

LIV Golf Adelaide Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500

Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

