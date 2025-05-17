2025 PGA Championship Day 2 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The second round of the 107th PGA Championship is complete, with Jhonattan Vegas leading after a round of 70 that has him in front by two shots. Here are some of the other notable numbers.
47 – Players under par after Round 2.
72.757 – Field average for Round 1 (Quail Hollow is a par-71).
72.419 – Field average for Round 2.
4th, 2nd, 1st – Difficulty ranking for the 16th, 17th and 18th holes of Quail Hollow famous “Green Mile” finish.
74 – Players making the cut.
70 – World ranking for tournament leader Jhonattan Vegas.
39 – Max Homa’s score on the back nine in Round 1.
30 – Homa’s score on the back nine in Round 2, with four birdies and a kick-in eagle on the par-4 14th, en route to his career-low score in a major (64) by three shots. He’s tied for fifth at 5 under.
65 – Round 2 score for Matthieu Pavon, matching the low score in a major by a Frenchman. And the other 65 wasn’t Jean Van de Velde, it was Michael Lorenzo-Vera at the 2018 PGA at Bellerive. He’s tied for second at 6 under.
5 – Number of times that Pavon has been in the top 5 after a major championship round in the last four majors.
5 – Number of times that Scottie Scheffler has done the same.
7 – Score on the par-4 18th hole for Tyrrell Hatton. The triple bogey (and NSFW reactions) dropped him from 5 under to 2 under and (finishing on the front nine) he got in at 1 under.
4 – Shots taken by Phil Mickelson to extract his ball from the greenside bunker on the par-4 12th hole. Mickelson made an 8 and went on to miss the cut.
2 – Number of 8s Mickelson made in his two rounds this week at Quail Hollow.
64 – Consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour by Xander Schauffele, the longest active streak.
13 – Consecutive major cuts made by Xander Schauffele, the longest active streak.
0 – PGA professionals making the weekend.