2025 Sentry Full Field: PGA Tour Season Starts With 60 Players at Kapalua
The 2025 PGA Tour season is here.
Sixty players will head the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui for the Sentry, which boasts a $20 million purse as the first of eight signature tournaments.
The no-cut event was formerly known as the Sentry Tournament of Champions; however, last year the field was expanded to include those who finished inside the top 50 in the previous season's FedExCup standings.
The highest-ranked player in the field is Xander Schauffele, with Scottie Scheffler sidelined after suffering a hand injury during Christmas dinner. Viktor Hovland’s status is also uncertain.
The defending champion is Chris Kirk, who edged Sahith Theegala last year by one stroke. The Sentry’s 2023 and 2022 winners, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith, are not in the field due to their defections to LIV Golf.
The Plantation Course is the Tour's only par-73 on the schedule, playing 7,596 yards with dramatic undulations that lead to some of the longest drives seen all year.
Here is the full field: