SI

The Biggest Cinderella Story at the 2025 British Open

In a new podcast episode of the Dan's Golf World Show, a closer look at a British Open comeback story and highlights from the celebrity event at Lake Tahoe.

Dan Evans

A new Dan's Golf World Show explores the Tahoe celebrity event and previews this week's Open.
A new Dan's Golf World Show explores the Tahoe celebrity event and previews this week's Open. / Dan Evans

In this week’s episode of Dan’s Golf World Show, Dan Evans breaks down the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe—where Joe Pavelski went wire-to-wire to win, Charles Barkley holed out from off the green and a celebrity-packed field gave golf fans a week of unpredictable, low-stakes chaos.

But the most compelling story this week doesn’t come from Tahoe. It comes from Royal Portrush—where Ryan Peake, a former golf prodigy turned inmate, is now playing in the Open. After serving seven years in prison, Peake earned his way back into competitive golf, won the New Zealand Open, and will now tee it up on one of the sport’s biggest stages. It’s a rare kind of comeback, and Evans gives the story the weight it deserves.

The episode also tracks Rory McIlroy’s evolving energy ahead of the major, with a fresh haircut drawing more attention than expected and a subtle shift in his public demeanor. Dan reflects on the quiet split between Joel Dahmen and longtime caddie Gino Bonnalie, examines Charlie Hull’s mid-round collapse and unpacks the curiosity around Grant Horvat’s decision to turn down a PGA Tour start. The questions this week aren’t always about who wins—but about why we play.

Watch the full episode of Dan’s Golf World Show above and look for more episodes on SI Golf.

SI Golf Newsletters. Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters. dark. Sign Up Now

Published
Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

Home/Golf